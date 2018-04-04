 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Second Auction Of Rare Film Cameras Starts Next Week

Perth, Western Australia – Perth Camera collector Ashley Heuchan's 'Aladdin's Cave' of rare and collectable cameras, accumulated over 50 years in the photographic business, has once again revealed some rare & unique gems.
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- The 111 lots will be auctioned online with bidding starting on Tuesday 10th April and running for a week to April 17th. A viewing day has been arranged at a Perth hotel on Friday 13th April for anyone wanting to inspect the cameras, lenses, accessories and books.

"This time the star of the auction is undoubtedly a 1940 Leica 250 Reporter GG, one of only fifty made that year, and probably destined for the German military or Luftwaffe," says Ashley. "They are very rare and were customized to take thirty metres of film for 250 exposures, saving re-loading of cartridges every 36 exposures. This one has the motor-drive coupling but I don't have the drive itself, so it is manual wind."

"Another gem is a 1929 Leica 1 still with original shoulder-bag, rangefinder and an instruction book. There are over thirty Leicas on offer. There is also a 100th anniversary gold-plated Hasselblad, a couple of early post-war Canons, a selection of miniature cameras including a 'Ticka' pocket-watch detective camera from 1910 and a gold-plated Minox. Two immaculate Voigtländer Prominent cameras from the 1950s are there. Some very early Kodak folding cameras in good condition are featured alongside several Zeiss Ikons and some lesser known box cameras."

Heuchan's rare camera collection, accumulated over 50 years, is being auctioned off in several tranches at www.collectablecameras4sale.com with the first in December 2017 achieving a 95% clearance rate. "We had bidding customers from all over the world," says Ashley, "and made many new friends in the camera collecting community. I have to down-size and move on but for every item sold in my collection, I like to think I've made a new friend who will take care of it."

www.collectablecameras4sale.com

ENDS

Ashley can be reachedfor interview on (+61) 0417 978 400

