First Liberty Financial Corporation Offers New Hard Money Loan Programs in Southern California

Now available to San Diego, Orange County and other major markets.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- First Liberty Financial Corporation (FLF) announces that they have three new hard money loan programs targeted for residential and commercial owners who are focused on fix and flip loans, commercial hard money, residential hard money loans, foreign national loans, non-qualified mortgages (non-QM), cash out refinance, rehabilitation loans, short sales, business investment loans, and construction loans.

The first financial program is the Alternative Documentation Loan, which allows borrowers to qualify for loans without providing documentation showing verified income or tax documentation. This type of loan is commonly used by clients who are self-employed or have income that may be difficult to document through tax paperwork. Due to business expenses, write offs or other reasons, some clients may not be able to show proof of income that meets requirements for conventional loan approval.

The second financial solution, foreign nationals program,  targets borrowers who visit the United States frequently but do not have a US citizenship. FLF Corporation provides two purchasing options with the first type involving full documentation and a cash out up to two million US dollars. The second option is based on asset qualification with a loan amount up to two and a half million US dollars.

The last program, Agency Plus, is a consolidated program, which looks to simplify non-QM origination while creating greater flexibility for borrowers. This option features a maximum cash out value allowed of two million US dollars with a loan-to-value (LTV) up to 80%. Full documentation is required with verified income and assets.

"First Liberty Financial is clearly a leading hard money lender in the financial market in Southern California," said Founder Steve Hasani from the FLF Corporation office in San Diego. "From alternative documentation loans to foreign national programs, FLF Corporation is raising the bar for hard money lenders."

For more information about these new programs from FLF Corp, please visit http://www.flfcorp.com or call 877-711-0004.

About FLF Corporation

First Liberty Financial is committed to providing their clients with the highest quality financial services combined with the lowest rates available in your area. The FLF staff are outstanding mortgage professionals who will work with clients one-on-one to ensure that they get a financial solution that is tailored specifically to meet their financing needs.

Whether clients are purchasing their dream home, refinancing an outstanding loan, or consolidating debt, the team of highly experienced loan officers can help clients find the right loan program at the lowest rate no matter what the clients' needs are. FLF's ultimate goal is to create lasting relationships with each of their clients so that they may continue providing excellent service for many years to come.

Unlike many of the larger nationwide mortgage companies that are out there, all client information will be kept secure and private. The First Liberty Financial name is trusted throughout the community.

To learn more about the experienced mortgage professionals from FLF Corporation, please visit http://www.flfcorp.com or call 877-711-0004.

Contact
Joel Ellazar
***@flfcorp.com
Source:First Liberty Funding (FLF) Corporation
Email:***@flfcorp.com
