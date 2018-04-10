The Summer is Coming and So Are The GroovaLottos Summer Street Concerts

As the weather gets warmer, The Phunk Hits Street Concert 2018 Tour gets closer to reality. There are still opportunities for sponsors to be a part of the party!

-- It might not feel like it, but the summer is coming and so are the good times! Once again, there will be parties in the streets with The GroovaLottos as hosts. For thousands of tourists, regional residents, and businesses, The Phunk Hits is a chance to see and be seen. If you have a business or product that you want major street level exposure for, the opportunity to sign onto the tour as a sponsor still exists.Sponsors should contact mgmulti[at]gmail[dot]comIn the song "Night Train", James Brown was able to make a hit record out of announcing his tour stops. It was a move of genius as folks love to hear the name of their city called out. This was also proven by Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz in the song "Déjà Vu" (1998) where they made a different version of the chorus for each region. In the original, they shout out each of the 5 boroughs of New York City, but there is a version for the DMV, as well as one for southern New England.While The GroovaLottos haven't made a song about The Phunk Hits to date, it's not a bad idea considering the email inquiries that they are getting about upcoming performances. Provincetown, Harwich, Hyannis, Falmouth, Plymouth, Brockton, Boston, Cambridge, Worcester, Providence, Manhattan (NYC), and New Haven are all stops on the tour with new dates being added weekly. Many of the cities have booked multiple dates, like Provincetown, Worcester and Boston.This month you can Find The GroovaLottos on stage:April 14 - Dedham Square Coffeehouse, Dedham MA - 8PMApril 21 - Gilda's Stone Rooster, Marion MA - 9PMApril 28 - William E Reed Auditorium, Dorchester, MA - 8PMFor more information, visit: