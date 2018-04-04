News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Nurse Injector and Laser Specialist
Dermatology practice in Blakney area has added a certified nurse injector and laser specialist
Sandra's specialties include a full and comprehensive skin consultation, injectable treatments, liquid facelifts, laser treatments, and sclerotherapy. Sandra received her first certification in 2008 in skin peels, and went on to receive training and certification in injectables and lasers.
Sandra's interest and passion for aesthetic nursing was born out of her own issues. She understands how looking your best can increase your self confidence in all areas of life. She uses education and compassion to help clients achieve their goals.
"We are pleased to offer additional time for our patients who are interested in our aesthetic services. Sandra will be available for booking appointments April 13th," stated Dr. Deborah Nixon, Charlotte dermatologist for DSC.
Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte provides both medical and cosmetic dermatologic services. For more information, go to http://www.DSCMD.com
Contact
Dr. Deborah Nixon
***@dscmd.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse