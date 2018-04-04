Jack B. Parson Ready Mix Concrete Wins Diamond Safety Award

Contact

-- The Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. presented Jack B. Parson Ready Mix Concrete, a CRH Company, with the Diamond Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Award. The award was presented during their Excellence in Construction Awards Ceremony in March."We are very honored to be receiving this award from the Associated Building Contractors,"Chris Kinnersley, the CRH Americas Materials West Division Human Resources and Environmental Health and Safety Vice President said. "We have been a long standing member with ABC. This award represents the output of our values. We value our colleagues as family members. In fact, we refer to ourselves as a family of families. Everything that we say and do encourages making safety our family business. However this is not just something we say, we are a learning culture on a journey toward ZERO Harm. We areof quality sand, rock and landscape products, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, paving and construction services. Our goal is to achieve ZERO Harm to our employees, contracted partners, customers, communities and the environment. We are very proud and humbled to be recognized with this prestigious award! This is a great way to celebrate a step closer to our goal."To qualify for the award, the company had to meet strict safety criteria guidelines. For example, the total recordable incident rate had to be 50 percent below the industry average, with zero fatalities that resulted in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) citations within the past three years. The company was also required to have their employees actively involved in safety, trained in identification and control of hazards, have a designated safety personnel, and have all employees sign a drug and alcohol free workplace pledge.# # #About Staker Parson Materials & Construction, A CRH CompanyStaker Parson Materials & Construction, A CRH Company, employs nearly 2,500 people at over seventy locations in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon. Its operations include Jack B. Parson Ready Mix Concrete, Idaho Materials & Construction, Western Rock Products, Hales Sand & Gravel, Burdick Materials, Reynolds Excavation and Nielson Construction & Materials. From the parks you play in, to the roads you drive on, the Staker Parson team delivers quality products and projects in a timely, safe, and efficient manner.