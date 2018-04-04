News By Tag
Jack B. Parson Ready Mix Concrete Wins Diamond Safety Award
"We are very honored to be receiving this award from the Associated Building Contractors,"
To qualify for the award, the company had to meet strict safety criteria guidelines. For example, the total recordable incident rate had to be 50 percent below the industry average, with zero fatalities that resulted in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) citations within the past three years. The company was also required to have their employees actively involved in safety, trained in identification and control of hazards, have a designated safety personnel, and have all employees sign a drug and alcohol free workplace pledge.
About Staker Parson Materials & Construction, A CRH Company
Staker Parson Materials & Construction, A CRH Company, employs nearly 2,500 people at over seventy locations in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon. Its operations include Jack B. Parson Ready Mix Concrete, Idaho Materials & Construction, Western Rock Products, Hales Sand & Gravel, Burdick Materials, Reynolds Excavation and Nielson Construction & Materials. From the parks you play in, to the roads you drive on, the Staker Parson team delivers quality products and projects in a timely, safe, and efficient manner.
