Jeremy Shore of The Business Bank of St. Louis Is Selected "2018 Top 100 St. Louisans to Know"

 
 
The Business Bank of St. Louis
The Business Bank of St. Louis
 
ST. LOUIS - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Jeremy Shore, Vice President of SBA Lending at The Business Bank of St. Louis (BBSTL), was selected as one of Small Business Monthly's "2018 Top 100 St Louisans to Know."

Shore, who joined BBSTL 2016, works with a variety of entrepreneurs and business owners to provide flexible and creative financing solutions. He is also experienced helping clients with business acquisition financing, debt restructuring and partner buyouts. In 2017, Shore was selected as one of the "Top STL Lenders" by Small Business Monthly.

"I am honored to be named one of the Top 100 St. Louisans to Know. When I started my banking career more than 10 years ago, I gravitated toward SBA lending because I enjoy working with and providing solutions for entrepreneurs and business owners," said Shore.

Shore received a bachelor of science in business administration with a major in finance and minor in marketing from Saint Louis University. He is an active member of the Chaminade College Prep Alumni Board and the St. Louis Sports Commission Associates. He is also involved with Habitat for Humanity Young Friends.

To read Shore's profile along with the other recipients of Small Business Monthly's "2018 Top 100 St. Louisans to Know," please click on the following link, http://www.pageturnpro.com/St-Louis-Small-Business-Monthly/83949-STL-SBM-April-2018/JMPubTron.html#page/34.

For more than 15 years, The Business Bank of St. Louis has provided a full-service banking facility in the heart of the Clayton business district located at 8000 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105. The mission of the Bank and the primary focus of the team members is to be the leading financial partner for St. Louis' business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who need customized solutions to guide them toward financial success. For more information, visit http://bbstl.com.

Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
Source:The Business Bank of St. Louis
