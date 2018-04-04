The Green Moustache Organic Café Launches Vending Machine At Meadow Park Sports Centre in Whistler

The vending machine will dispense The Green Moustache's meals and desserts, bringing a healthy take-out option to users of the sports centre and surrounding neighbourhoods.

-- Responding to the needs of today's consumers for healthy, on-the-go food options, The Green Moustache Organic Café announces the launch of their first vending machine, which will be located inside Meadow Park Sports Centre in Whistler, British Columbia. In line with the current food trends, The Green Moustache vending machine will offer 100% organic, gluten-free, nutrient-rich meals and desserts, available to purchase from the machine during sports centre operating hours: 6 am to 10 pm 7 days a week."We are excited to launch this approach in our hometown" said Geoff Telfer, Chief Strategy Officer and Partner. "Unlike the traditional vending machine model, we are re-stocking daily with freshly prepared meals and snacks. We believe these modern vending machines are an efficient and sustainable way to expand our reach and to further our mission of bringing health-promoting, nutritious food to every neighbourhood. ""Our aim is to take advantage of new technologies such as our mobile app - which allows customers to order online, earn reward points and send digital gift cards – and now our vending machine, to enable us to meet our customers' needs for easy, fast and truly healthy options, and to bring these to a wider area."Whistler's Mayor, Nancy Wilhelm-Morden, congratulated the Meadow Park Sports Centre and Green Moustache teams on working together on this pilot-project, adding, "Personal health is an important aspect of our community priority of enriching community life. The new healthy-option vending machine at Meadow Park Sports Centre is a positive step forward in promoting healthy eating and overall wellbeing for our active Whistler community."Following the success of the Meadow Park vending machine The Green Moustache plans to place vending machines in more communities across Canada, in facilities such as hospitals, schools, sports and recreation centres, and workplaces. Green Moustache Franchisees will also have the opportunity to purchase and manage vending machines in their territories."With most vending machines out there offering highly processed, unhealthy snack foods, our vending machine is a much-needed alternative that provides people with quick and tasty meals without compromising on nutrition and quality," said Nicolette Richer, Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. Founder and CEO. ""Rates of chronic disease and obesity are sky rocketing in Canada and consumers need more options for healthy eating that help them achieve optimal health. Our customers give us incredible feedback about the quality of our food and customer service, and we are thrilled to be able to reach people in more areas via our healthy vending machines."The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. is Canada's only 100% organic, plant-based restaurant chain and their growth strategy includes having their nutritious meals and beverages available in every community across Canada via their franchise and vending machine programs.Geoff Telfer, Chief Strategy Officer and Partner – geoff@greenmoustache.comNicolette Richer, Green Moustache Founder and CEO – nicolette@greenmoustache.comThe Green Moustache Organic Cafés are Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants, serving nutrient-dense, gluten-free meals, juices, smoothies and desserts that are designed to help people achieve optimal health through nutrition. The Green Moustache has 2 corporate locations, 3 franchise locations and more franchise locations opening this year.214-1420 Alpha Lake Road, Whistler, BC, V0N 1B1604 962 4161