NewFilmmakers LA Celebrates British Cinema Co-presented by Britweek, BAFTA LA & Screen Internationa

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) celebrates Britweek with independent cinema on April 28th with a selection of films from the United Kingdom, along with local Los Angeles films.

Five filmmakers from the United Kingdom, Polly Steele, Blake Harrison, Simon Ryninks and Garry Crystal will be joining NFMLA for the event, with flights generously provided by Norwegian Airlines.The night begins with UK feature film Let Me Go by Polly Steele, an intergenerational story about the unraveling of a family secret and its emotional impact on three mothers and three daughters.Second is InFocus: Britweek, a collection of short films from by UK filmmakers that include stories of love, family strife, foreboding and the search for human connection, featuring the world premiere of Blake Harrison's (The Inbetweeners)directorial debut.The night concludes with a narrative shorts program highlighting local Los Angeles talent and prominently features themes of finding, losing and letting go.Feature FilmLet Me Go - Directed by Polly SteeleUnited Kingdom/AustriaLos Angeles PremiereHelga was abandoned by her mother in 1941 when she was just four years old. When she receives a letter telling her that her mother is close to death, her granddaughter volunteers to accompany her to Vienna to meet the great-grandmother she thought was dead, and experience the unraveling of the darkest of family secrets. Developed from Helga Schneider's true life story.About the Director -Polly is an award winning UK based, independent, filmmaker renowned for her ability to tell the most compelling and sensitive stories. Her work includes BAFTA-winning documentary project Video Diaries (BBC).Shorts Program #1: Infocus: BritweekThe Fox and The Rabbit - Directed by Garry CrystalUnited KingdomWest Coast PremiereFrancis Henry runs his family's century-old tailors and seems to be doing everything he can to bring about its downfall. In the evening, he visits his unwell father and taunts him with news of the declining business.About the Director - In addition to being a History and Law graduate, Garry Crystal is a former television actor, having appeared in leading UK dramas such as "Fat Friends", "Peak Practice" and "Children's Ward."Hooves of Clay - Directed by Blake HarrisonUnited KingdomWorld PremiereGuy wants Jill. Jill wants Guy. But there's something unspoken. A secret yet to be revealed. What is Guy hiding? And is it something that Jill can accept?About the Director - As an actor, Blake Harrison starred in three series and two subsequent films of the multi-award winning comedy 'The Inbetweeners' as Neil Sutherland. Hooves of Clay is his directorial debut.Real Gods Require Blood - Directed by Moin HussainUnited KingdomManchester, 1990. Alice is roped into babysitting for her hysterical neighbor and encounters two children who claim to be visited each night by a creature that must be fed when the lights go out.About the Director - Moin Hussain is a London and Norfolk based director with a background in short films and music videos. His film 'Real Gods Require Blood' was produced by BAFTA Award Nominated Producer Michelle Stein.Us - Directed by Will DarbyshireUnited KingdomNorth American PremiereOn the journey to the airport, a young couple lock horns over the differing views of their tumultuous relationship, inspiring a conversation about distance, commitment and the uncertain future ahead.About the Director - Will Darbyshire is a 24-year-old British filmmaker with a following of nearly 700K followers on his YouTube channel, as well as a large audience on his Instagram and Twitter channels. Will has published a book of curated love letters, 'This Modern Love', to great acclaim worldwide reaching no.1 on the UK Sunday Times Bestseller List.Contractor 014352 - Directed by Simon RyninksUnited KingdomReal and imaginary worlds collide when a lonely data entry clerk reaches through his computer screen, in search of a genuine connection.About the Director - Simon is a director living and working in London. He has just completed his third short film Contractor 014352. Previously he had been a finalist of the Sundance London Short Film Competition and IMdB New Filmmaker award.Shorts Program #2The Shuttle - Directed by Lu HanWenhua, a Chinese immigrant living in Los Angeles runs a nail salon, while her husband, Yong drives the shuttle for the manicurists. Wenhua suffers from infertility, as well as Yong's repeated infidelity. Wenhua becomes suspicious when the shuttle arrives late yet again.Dear Sister - Directed by Jess HarbeckAfter learning her estranged, violent father has married into another family, a woman attempts to save his new stepdaughter from the same fate she suffered by any means necessary.EVOKE - Directed by Asia LeMastersDespite how pure love can be, relationships don't always end so perfectly. The evolution of Hailey and Emma's relationship is explored through their collective memories as the girls retrace their times together.My Treasure - Directed by Michael FloresA cleaning woman steals a Salvadoran Civil War map and hunts for a treasure in the hopes of reuniting with her son.Additional event information is available at www.nfmla.org