Institut DERMed Spa Invites Their Clients to "Meet the Expert"
Institut' DERMed Clinical Skincare Founder and Master Esthetician Lyn Ross offers one on one skin analysis
For those who want to begin a purpose driven skincare regimen, now is your
opportunity to receive a Complimentary 7 Point Skin Analysis and personal consultation with Lyn Ross, L.M.E. (value $150). Each client will receive expert personalized attention and recommendations on the proper treatment methods to rejuvenate their skin.
Learn how to reduce visible signs of aging, discoloration and blemishes for a flawless complexion and take home a personalized skin evaluation and an easy to follow personalized plan for radiant skin.
Don't miss our most talked about event of the year!
Thursday, April 26th, 2018 from 9A.M. to 7P.M. (by appointment only).
Meet the Expert Event Treatment Special Offers available on the day are:
An Institut' DERMed Customized Peel treatment for $59 (value $95).
Treatment Includes:corrective cleansing, enzyme or AHA/BHA peel, corrective serum and hydration. Add on a Microdermabrasion for $59 (value $95)
IPL Photo Facial for $99 (value $199)
Endermologie Body Contouring (40 minutes) for $79 (value $110)
PLUS Receive a FREE Institut' DERMed Enhancing Micro Crystal Polish with your purchase of a recommended home care Mask and Peel. $148 (value $216)
Space is limited schedule your appointment today 404-261-5199
We guarantee you will love your skin!
About Institut' DERMed: The Institut' DERMed name symbolizes innovation and education on skin science for skin perfecting results. Established in 1989 by Master Esthetician Lyn Ross, L.M.E. Institut' DERMed, includes a MediClinical Spa based in Atlanta, a cosmeceutical product line distributed nationally and internationally and the Institut' DERMed College of Advanced Aesthetics, also headquartered in Atlanta. http://www.idermed.com
Institut Dermed
