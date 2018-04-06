 
News By Tag
* Danielle M. Cinicolo
* Accounting Volusia
* Wealth Management Flagler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Keyes Stange & Wooten Announces New Equity Member in the Firm

Share this: Danielle M. Cinicolo, CPA, MAcc, E.A., has become an equity member of both KSW firms. #PalmCoast #DaytonaBeach #CPA #MAcc #EA
 
 
Danielle Cinicolo is now an equity member of both KSW firms.
Danielle Cinicolo is now an equity member of both KSW firms.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Danielle M. Cinicolo
Accounting Volusia
Wealth Management Flagler

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Daytona Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Local accounting firm, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC, is pleased to announce that Danielle M. Cinicolo, CPA, MAcc, E.A., and Assistant Director of Tax and Accounting Services at KSW, has become an equity member of both firms. This includes Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC, as well as Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC.

Danielle is a graduate of Stetson University, having earned both her BBA in Accounting and her Masters of Accountancy at Stetson. Ms. Cinicolo has more than 15 years of general accounting experience and more than 10 years of tax preparation experience.  She has been with Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC since 2004.

Ms. Cinicolo oversees tax preparation and accounting services for Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC. Her areas of concentration are in income tax preparation and planning, payroll, compilations and reviews. She is also the Director of Special Projects for the Volusia County Chapter of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).

Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is located in Daytona Beach at 1825 Business Park Blvd., Suite E and in Palm Coast in the Westpointe Plaza at 391 Palm Coast Parkway SW Suite 3.  For more information, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC can be reached at 386.446.1743, 386.255.9878 or 386.253.1980, or online at http://www.kswcpafirm.com.

_______

About Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC
Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is an accounting firm dedicated to providing exceptional client-focused service to clients who value a consulting relationship with their accounting professional.

Their goal is to enable clients to maximize their wealth through tax planning and accounting consulting strategies, as well as to provide fiduciary services when requested by our clients. Since 1978, they have been providing professional services for their diverse clientele of businesses and individuals. They pride themselves for their commitment to providing customized service with a qualified staff holding designations including Certified Public Accounting (CPA), E.A. (Enrolled Agent), and CMA (Certificate in Management Accounting) to accommodate our clients' ever-changing tax and life planning needs.

Please contact Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC if there are any changes in your financial situation or investment objectives, or if you wish to impose, add or modify any reasonable restrictions to the management of your account. Our current Disclosure Brochure is available for your review upon request.

Contact
Keyes Stange & Wooten LLC
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Source:Keyes Stange & Wooten
Email:***@marketing2go.biz Email Verified
Tags:Danielle M. Cinicolo, Accounting Volusia, Wealth Management Flagler
Industry:Accounting
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share