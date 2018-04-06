News By Tag
Keyes Stange & Wooten Announces New Equity Member in the Firm
Danielle is a graduate of Stetson University, having earned both her BBA in Accounting and her Masters of Accountancy at Stetson. Ms. Cinicolo has more than 15 years of general accounting experience and more than 10 years of tax preparation experience. She has been with Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC since 2004.
Ms. Cinicolo oversees tax preparation and accounting services for Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC. Her areas of concentration are in income tax preparation and planning, payroll, compilations and reviews. She is also the Director of Special Projects for the Volusia County Chapter of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).
Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is located in Daytona Beach at 1825 Business Park Blvd., Suite E and in Palm Coast in the Westpointe Plaza at 391 Palm Coast Parkway SW Suite 3. For more information, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC can be reached at 386.446.1743, 386.255.9878 or 386.253.1980, or online at http://www.kswcpafirm.com.
About Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC
Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is an accounting firm dedicated to providing exceptional client-focused service to clients who value a consulting relationship with their accounting professional.
Their goal is to enable clients to maximize their wealth through tax planning and accounting consulting strategies, as well as to provide fiduciary services when requested by our clients. Since 1978, they have been providing professional services for their diverse clientele of businesses and individuals. They pride themselves for their commitment to providing customized service with a qualified staff holding designations including Certified Public Accounting (CPA), E.A. (Enrolled Agent), and CMA (Certificate in Management Accounting) to accommodate our clients' ever-changing tax and life planning needs.
Please contact Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC if there are any changes in your financial situation or investment objectives, or if you wish to impose, add or modify any reasonable restrictions to the management of your account. Our current Disclosure Brochure is available for your review upon request.
