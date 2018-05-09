 
Industry News





New attorney at Burt & Cordes PLLC

 
 
Brittany Love- Charlotte Family Law Attorney
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Burt & Cordes is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Brittany Love to their law practice. While Ms. Love's primary area of practice is Family Law, she will also be working with clients to prepare wills and simple trusts.  She has extensive experience in litigating child custody; child support, alimony, post separation support and equitable distribution cases.

"We are excited to add Brittany Love to our law practice;  Brittany has a very strong academic background and she has had tremendous litigation experience in Cabarrus County.  She is a welcome addition to our firm" says Stacy Cordes.

Burt & Cordes Law Firm is located conveniently in Myers Park, was founded by Laura Burt and Stacy Cordes in 2012. The practice areas include family law, collaborative family law, debtor - creditor matters, bankruptcy, litigation, negotiated workouts and wills and trusts.

For more information about Burt & Cordes PLLC, or to make an appointment with the law firm, go to https://www.BurtCordesLaw.com

Source:Burt & Cordes Law
Tags:Charlotte family law attorney, Burt and Cordes Law, Charlotte Family Law Lawyer
Industry:Legal
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
