New attorney at Burt & Cordes PLLC
"We are excited to add Brittany Love to our law practice; Brittany has a very strong academic background and she has had tremendous litigation experience in Cabarrus County. She is a welcome addition to our firm" says Stacy Cordes.
Burt & Cordes Law Firm is located conveniently in Myers Park, was founded by Laura Burt and Stacy Cordes in 2012. The practice areas include family law, collaborative family law, debtor - creditor matters, bankruptcy, litigation, negotiated workouts and wills and trusts.
For more information about Burt & Cordes PLLC, or to make an appointment with the law firm, go to https://www.BurtCordesLaw.com
Stacy Cordes
***@burtcordeslaw.com
