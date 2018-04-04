 
News By Tag
* Grand Opening Shoe Store
* new running shoes Oelwein
* Tindell Shoes Inc Iowa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oelwein
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


New Grand Opening For Tindell Shoes Inc. & Repair In Oelwein, Iowa Servicing Surrounding Areas

Your northeast Iowa family shoe store for Fayette County, Hazelton, Fairbank, Iowa, Independence, Buchanan County & more! Another location in West Union, IA too.
 
 
Find them on Facebook!
Find them on Facebook!
OELWEIN, Iowa - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- The sun is coming out and so are the great sales at Tindell Shoes Inc. & Repair. If you are looking for shoes of all shapes and sizes...you have found the right place. They are located at 24 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein, Iowa and they are getting the word out for their grand opening on April 19 - 21. They have Hoka running shows, a huge work boot selection, tons of back to school selections and much...much more!

They also have another location at 100 S. Vine St. in West Union, IA. You can also visit them on Social Media like Facebook for recent updates and inventory. If you have shoes that need to be repaired...give them a call and ask them any questions you may have. They carry major name brands and if you are looking for a size and brand...just ask them and they will check personally for you. They also measure your feet to make sure you have that perfect fit. If you need accessories...they have plenty in stock! Enjoy the shoe store experience first hand and take a look at their huge selection.

For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/Tindell-Shoes-Inc-Oelwein-440985...

Contact
Rick & Jackie Trumm
tindellshoes2016@outlook.com
(319) 283-6726 -Oelwein (563) 422-6120- West Union
End
Source:Tindell Shoes
Email:***@outlook.com
Tags:Grand Opening Shoe Store, new running shoes Oelwein, Tindell Shoes Inc Iowa
Industry:Apparel
Location:Oelwein - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share