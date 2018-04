New Grand Opening For Tindell Shoes Inc. & Repair In Oelwein, Iowa Servicing Surrounding Areas

Your northeast Iowa family shoe store for Fayette County, Hazelton, Fairbank, Iowa, Independence, Buchanan County & more! Another location in West Union, IA too.

Find them on Facebook!

Contact

Rick & Jackie Trumm

tindellshoes2016@ outlook.com

(319) 283-6726 -Oelwein (563) 422-6120- West Union Rick & Jackie Trumm(319) 283-6726 -Oelwein (563) 422-6120- West Union

End

-- The sun is coming out and so are the great sales at Tindell Shoes Inc. & Repair. If you are looking for shoes of all shapes and sizes...you have found the right place. They are located at 24 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein, Iowa and they are getting the word out for their grand opening on April 19 - 21. They have Hoka running shows, a huge work boot selection, tons of back to school selections and much...much more!They also have another location at 100 S. Vine St. in West Union, IA. You can also visit them on Social Media like Facebook for recent updates and inventory. If you have shoes that need to be repaired...give them a call and ask them any questions you may have. They carry major name brands and if you are looking for a size and brand...just ask them and they will check personally for you. They also measure your feet to make sure you have that perfect fit. If you need accessories...they have plenty in stock! Enjoy the shoe store experience first hand and take a look at their huge selection.For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/ Tindell-Shoes- Inc-Oelwein- 440985...