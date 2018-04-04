News By Tag
New Grand Opening For Tindell Shoes Inc. & Repair In Oelwein, Iowa Servicing Surrounding Areas
Your northeast Iowa family shoe store for Fayette County, Hazelton, Fairbank, Iowa, Independence, Buchanan County & more! Another location in West Union, IA too.
They also have another location at 100 S. Vine St. in West Union, IA. You can also visit them on Social Media like Facebook for recent updates and inventory. If you have shoes that need to be repaired...give them a call and ask them any questions you may have. They carry major name brands and if you are looking for a size and brand...just ask them and they will check personally for you. They also measure your feet to make sure you have that perfect fit. If you need accessories...they have plenty in stock! Enjoy the shoe store experience first hand and take a look at their huge selection.
For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Rick & Jackie Trumm
tindellshoes2016@
(319) 283-6726 -Oelwein (563) 422-6120- West Union
