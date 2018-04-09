 
The Arts & Life section in The Dallas Morning News has a Brand New Look

The news giant launches an ambitious redesign of their Arts & Life section
 
 
DALLAS - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- On Sunday, April 8th, The Dallas Morning News launched their biggest and most ambitious section redesign in years. The Arts & Life features section (https://www.dallasnews.com/arts/arts/2018/03/27/new-dallas-arts-life-scene-new-reimagined-section) redesign provides readers and advertising partners a cleaner, more elegant and modern design that emphasizes top-notch storytelling and visual journalism.

"We know that a print subscription is a significant investment, and we want to give readers a premium print experience," says Arts & Culture Editor, Christopher Wynn. "We want to continue serving our traditional core reader well, but also broaden our appeal to new and first-time subscribers. In fact, we believe there is an underserved group of readers who spend their busy weeks on digital devices, but who would sit back on Sundays with a beautifully designed arts, culture and travel section."

The new Arts & Life section will be filled with a variety of useful information and compelling journalism and feature new topics every day. Sunday will showcase an arts and culture section focusing on deep reads, travel, books, essays, visual and performing arts, architecture, trends and people. Monday & Thursday will be about human-interest stories and the latest news in pop culture and entertainment. Tuesday will cover better living stories, essays and quick hits about wellness, fitness, healthy eating, emotional well being, advice and household tips. Wednesday will include cooking with new or classic recipes, wine and spirits, food trends, gardening, sustainable farming, and exclusive content from the team's new test kitchen. Saturday will be dedicated to lifestyle and leisure with home and decor, shopping, style, entertaining, trends, tech gadgets and automotive.

"We're pulling the best elements of our arts, lifestyles, and travel reporting into a single package with greater visual impact, new features, and a cleaner look. Expect the beauty of a magazine combined with the depth and urgency of a Sunday newspaper section," says The Dallas Morning News Editor, Mike Wilson.

The change followed a comprehensive reader study where this version of the new section scored highest with readers aged 18-54, those with household incomes of $100K+, and newer subscribers - those who have subscribed for less than five years.

The Arts & Life section redesign is part of a larger initiative by the Arts & Culture team at The Dallas Morning News that includes a dedicated Arts & Life newsletter and exclusive subscriber events including Duets, a new quarterly event series (https://www.dallasnews.com/arts/arts/2018/03/30/chad-hous...) that pairs journalists with community leaders to address challenges and potential solutions to pressing issues in the Dallas/Fort Worth community.

For more information on the new section redesign, visit dallasnews.com/artslife.

About The Dallas Morning News

Established in 1885, The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading newspaper and the flagship newspaper subsidiary of A. H. Belo Corporation. It has received nine Pulitzer Prizes since 1986, as well as numerous other industry awards recognizing the quality of its investigative and feature journalism, design, and photojournalism. Its portfolio of print and digital products reaches an average daily audience of more than 1.1 million people and includes online news and information sites; iPhone, Android and iPad apps; al día (www.aldiadallas.com), the leading Spanish-language publication in North Texas; and briefing, the free, home-delivered quick-read.

In addition, CrowdSource was created as an independent business division to assist event organizers and producers with its operational, marketing and promotional needs. Belo + Company (www.beloandco.com) is a digital marketing services agency that serves marketers across the United States. Belo + Company is comprised of Speakeasy, Distribion, Vertical Nerve and MarketingFX, companies that were either bought or built by A. H. Belo. Speakeasy is a content marketing and social media agency that helps brands tell their stories and manage their online reputations. Distribion, Vertical Nerve, and MarketingFX specialize in local marketing automation, search engine marketing, direct mail and promotional products. Belo Media Group (www.belomediagroup.com), the marketing solutions group of The Dallas Morning News Inc., provides advertising and marketing solutions to customers of The News. For more information about the publication and its entities, visit www.dallasnews.com.

About A.H. Belo

A. H. Belo Corporation is a leading local news and information publishing company with commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail capabilities, as well as expertise in emerging media and digital marketing. With a continued focus on extending the Company's media platform, A. H. Belo Corporation delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad spectrum of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

Page Updated Last on: Apr 09, 2018
