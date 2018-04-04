News By Tag
Songwriter Candie Gibson LeMaire Signs With Golden Shellsongs Music
Golden Shellsongs signs new Americana-style Songwriter to its roster.
LeMaire writes heartfelt Americana, Country and Patriotic songs. "The timing couldn't be better for songs like these. I believe that the public needs music that will heal our divisions and bring us all together and Candie Gibson LeMaire songs do just that", said CEO, Shelly Liebowitz. "We will be promoting and presenting LeMaire's songs to the artists on our record labels (SRI Records, SRI Jazz, Flamingo Jazz) plus assorted producers, arrangers, managers and artists from other labels. Candie knows how to write hits and we know her songs will be well received", added Liebowitz.
A former educator, Candie is an accomplished writer of political, creative, corporate marketing and media. As a songwriter, and a member of NARAS and BMI, she has penned over twenty - five copyrighted songs, written commercial releases, ad jingles, special composition music for special events and has published children´s works for Piano Press and children´s poems for Hopscotch Magazine for Girls.
Golden Shellsongs Music, SRI Jazz, SRI Records and Flamingo Jazz are all part of SRI Label Group, providing quality, collectible Blues, Jazz, Country and Rock & Roll from major artists past and present. As one of the first websites on the internet to offer great new and collectible music, srirecords.com has established itself as a music pioneer on the internet. With industry veteran Shelly Liebowitz at the helm, SRI has strived to provide a standard of excellence in the world of music.
For additional information contact email GoldenShellsongs@
Contact
Shelly Liebowitz
***@srirecords.com
