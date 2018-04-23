Get Acquainted with Southern Ocean Chamber Members Wednesday May 16 at Summer Kick off Party

Join the 104 year old business organization's annual tradition and join the board, staff, and members at Panzone's Restaurant in Beach Haven for light conversation, delicious food and cash bar

Summer Kick off Party on May 16 in Beach Haven

End

-- Businesses are invited to take time out of their schedule before the summer 2018 fills the calendar. Mingle with members, get acquainted with partners, board and staff as the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual Summer Kick off Party on Wednesday May 16 from 5 to 8 pm at Panzone's Restaurant 1106 N Bay Ave in Beach Haven.This Southern Ocean Chamber tradition dates back to the 1920s, as a time to gather the business community for light conversation and delicious food before the busy summer season begins. The event will feature various food stations of Italian and local specialties, as well as a cash bar of selected beer & wine. Live Music performed by Keely Ella Sullivan.All business people and their staff are welcome to attend, RSVP is required. The cost is $30 per person, contact the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, or stop into their visitor center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom or email info@sochamber.com . For more information on the regional chamber and accredited destination marketing organization go to www.visitLBIregion.com Follow on Facebook and Insta as Southern Ocean Chamber or on all platforms as @LBIRegion.Cash Bar permit #59119