Author Winona Kent Releases New Historical Time Travel Romance Novel – Marianne's Memory
Author Winona Kent is pleased to announce the release of her new historical time travel romance, Marianne's Memory. This is the third novel in Kent's accidental time travel / historical romance series, featuring Charlie Duran and her 19th century companion Shaun Deeley.
A Beatles badge from 1965 accidentally sends Charlie and Shaun back to London at the height of the Swinging Sixties, where they're mistaken for KGB spies and subjected to a terrifying interrogation.
Rescued by top-ranking MI5 agent Tony Quinn, they soon uncover the details of a child born out of wedlock to Charlie's mum and the uncomfortable truth about Charlie's dad's planned marriage to selfish socialite Arabella Jessop.
Further complicating their journey into the past is Magnus Swales, an 18th century highwayman turned time-travelling assassin, and the timely arrival of William Deeley, Shaun's father, who's been persuaded to leap forward from 1790 in order to save Tony from Swales's deadly mission.
Marianne's Memory is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.
Booksellers and librarians can request a review copy of the book at http://netgal.ly/
Book Details:
Marianne's Memory
By Winona Kent
Published: March 2018
ISBN: 978-1980543480
ASIN: B07BDQ1NBX
Pages: 257
Genre: Historical Romance, Time Travel
About The Author:
Winona Kent was born in London, England. She immigrated to Canada with her parents at age 3, and grew up in Regina, Saskatchewan, where she received her BA in English from the University of Regina. After settling in Vancouver, she graduated from UBC with an MFA in Creative Writing. More recently, she received her diploma in Writing for Screen and TV from Vancouver Film School.
Winona has been a temporary secretary, a travel agent and the Managing Editor of a literary magazine. Her writing breakthrough came many years ago when she won First Prize in the Flare Magazine Fiction Contest with her short story about an all-night radio newsman, Tower of Power. More short stories followed, and then novels: Skywatcher, The Cilla Rose Affair, Cold Play, Persistence of Memory and In Loving Memory. Marianne's Memory is Winona's sixth novel.
Winona currently lives in Vancouver and works as a Graduate Programs Assistant at the University of British Columbia.
Contact Information:
Website: http://www.winonakent.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
https://www.amazon.ca/
Media Contact
***@bookbuzz.net
7065098422
