News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Christopher Guy's New Pieces at High Point Market Reflect and Capture Light and Life
"Our debut pieces for this Spring Market follows our brand's philosophy and motto: Elegance with Edge. This adage defines my personal interpretation of how I would have loved to have furnished and decorated Coco Chanel's home, in today's global village," said Christopher Guy Harrison, CEO, founder and lead designer for the eponymous brand. "To achieve this diverse look, every piece within the collection is bespoke, which without exception, is crafted in-house."
Featured pieces include:
Ruffle (50-3066 B): This dramatic fluted mirror is masterly carved from hardwood in a series of sinuous folds, as if made from the finest Thai silk. Also available in a rectangular version. (50-2916)
Cyrillic (50-3061): Abstract carved surrounds are combined with polished-edge mirror panes, barring a central mirrorless void, creating this fabulous contemporary wall piece.
Songbirds (20-0566): Carved songbirds feature at the heart of this centerpiece headboard, suggestive of the canaries that once congregated on the balcony of Christopher's home when he was a child in the Canary Islands.
Arc de Triomphe (60-0557): A crescent-shaped sofa whose contemporary simplicity and beauty belie the meticulous craftsmanship involved in this magnificent curved piece, complete with CG's signature "Chris-Cross"
Athos (46-0631): An exceptional piece of wall art that gleams with the depiction of an angular and chiseled Athos, one of the ten ourea (children of Gaia) in Greek Mythology. The spectacular piece is hand-beaten in weathered brass.
Swirl (30-0145): A barrel-back chair. Exquisite carving meets sumptuous comfort and exceptional style.
For more information, or to schedule an interview with Mr. Harrison from April 14 – April 17 during High Point Market, please contact Michelle Rico at michelle@brandamb.com.
About Christopher Guy:
Christopher Guy Harrison, an award-winning internationally renowned designer, is the founder and CEO of luxury furnishings brand, Christopher Guy. His creations were brought to life in the mid-90s when he set out to create the world's most fabulous and unique mirror frame collection under the brand name Harrison & Gil. He began building his workshops after acquiring a plot of land in Java, where he sourced the best craftsmanship from local artisans. Today, these workshops cover more than two million square feet, and Christopher Guy has evolved to creating a complete luxury lifestyle that offers timeless values.
With presence in over 60 cities including showrooms throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Christopher Guy offers a fresh approach to design, transcending modern, traditional, and cultural boundaries. Christopher Guy creations are selected by leading designers and retailers, from the grandest hotels and most spectacular resorts, to the world's finest residences. The brand's stylish appeal and often-elaborate aesthetics have led to cameo roles in many iconic movie productions such as Casino Royale (007), Ocean's Thirteen, The Hangover, The Devil Wears Prada, Charlie's Angels 2, and The Interview.
Whether as statement pieces in luxurious hotels or Hollywood film sets, Christopher Guy's timeless designs unsurprisingly have bestowed the brand with the title of "Creators of the World's most Fabulous Lifestyles."
For more information, please visit http://www.christopherguy.com.
Contact
Birgit C. Muller
***@christopherguy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse