BrainKraft Announces the Launch of the Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping Class
On a mission to elevate the profession of product marketing through methods, tools, education, and coaching
The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping class is designed for busy product marketing professionals that struggle to:
• Deliver effective sales enablement
• Develop content that influences buyers
• Justify the investment in marketing activities to drive sales
Buyer's Journey Decision Map
A buyer's journey decision map is a roadmap that gives a complete picture of the life cycle of a buying decision. It maps every buyer persona, every buying step, every trigger that initiates a buying step, the needs each buyer has in each step, and the verified marketing assets that convert a buyer from one step to the next.
Armed with a buyer's journey decision map, product marketing professionals have a clear view of where buying decisions are made and delayed. They also see the gaps between what a buyer needs and what is provided. The buyer's journey decision map provides valuable market insights that drive sales enablement and investments in marketing assets to accelerate sales.
The Challenge of Live, Instructor Led Classes
Many product marketing professionals struggle to schedule time to travel and sit in all-day training sessions. This has driven the need for self-paced, just-in-time training methods, commonly referred to as microlearning.
The Self-Paced Learning Advantage
Compared to live, instructor lead training, self-paced video offers unparalleled scheduling flexibility. A learner just needs to register for a class and go. No travel. No downtime. Each lesson focuses on essential information, with nothing extraneous. Most lessons are shorter than a YouTube video.
BrainKraft classes are like software. As new methods and tools evolve, they are introduced into each class like a 'feature'. Students merely revisit the new class content to get new skills.
The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping Class
The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping class is structured in a microlearning format. It is an organized collection of video lessons, each no longer than 10 minutes. Most lessons are followed by an assignment to immediately apply what is learned.
Class topics include:
• Interviewing techniques to identify and validate a Buying Group
• Discovering buying triggers, steps, and needs
• Getting an inventory of product marketing resources
• Verifying the marketing assets within the product marketing resources
• Assembling a buyer's journey decision map
The class can be viewed from a desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet.
BrainKraft offers optional services to speed the creation of a buyer's journey decision map including map reviews, and live 1-on-1 coaching.
Availability
The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping class is available now at the BrainKraft School at https://BrainKraftSchool.com/
Contact
David Keith Daniels
***@brainkraft.com
