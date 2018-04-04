 
News By Tag
* Product Marketing
* Product Launch
* Sales Enablement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Birmingham
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

BrainKraft Announces the Launch of the Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping Class

On a mission to elevate the profession of product marketing through methods, tools, education, and coaching
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Product Marketing
Product Launch
Sales Enablement

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Birmingham - Alabama - US

Subject:
Products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- BrainKraft is excited to announce the launch of Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping, a self-paced video class that delivers practical, logical methods and tools for building deep market insights. The official launch date for Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping is April 9, 2018.

The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping class is designed for busy product marketing professionals that struggle to:

• Deliver effective sales enablement
• Develop content that influences buyers
• Justify the investment in marketing activities to drive sales

Buyer's Journey Decision Map
A buyer's journey decision map is a roadmap that gives a complete picture of the life cycle of a buying decision. It maps every buyer persona, every buying step, every trigger that initiates a buying step, the needs each buyer has in each step, and the verified marketing assets that convert a buyer from one step to the next.

Armed with a buyer's journey decision map, product marketing professionals have a clear view of where buying decisions are made and delayed. They also see the gaps between what a buyer needs and what is provided. The buyer's journey decision map provides valuable market insights that drive sales enablement and investments in marketing assets to accelerate sales.

The Challenge of Live, Instructor Led Classes
Many product marketing professionals struggle to schedule time to travel and sit in all-day training sessions. This has driven the need for self-paced, just-in-time training methods, commonly referred to as microlearning.

The Self-Paced Learning Advantage
Compared to live, instructor lead training, self-paced video offers unparalleled scheduling flexibility. A learner just needs to register for a class and go. No travel. No downtime. Each lesson focuses on essential information, with nothing extraneous. Most lessons are shorter than a YouTube video.

BrainKraft classes are like software. As new methods and tools evolve, they are introduced into each class like a 'feature'. Students merely revisit the new class content to get new skills.

The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping Class
The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping class is structured in a microlearning format. It is an organized collection of video lessons, each no longer than 10 minutes. Most lessons are followed by an assignment to immediately apply what is learned.

Class topics include:
• Interviewing techniques to identify and validate a Buying Group
• Discovering buying triggers, steps, and needs
• Getting an inventory of product marketing resources
• Verifying the marketing assets within the product marketing resources
• Assembling a buyer's journey decision map

The class can be viewed from a desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

BrainKraft offers optional services to speed the creation of a buyer's journey decision map including map reviews, and live 1-on-1 coaching.

Availability
The Buyer's Journey Decision Mapping class is available now at the BrainKraft School at https://BrainKraftSchool.com/courses.

Contact
David Keith Daniels
***@brainkraft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brainkraft.com Email Verified
Tags:Product Marketing, Product Launch, Sales Enablement
Industry:Marketing
Location:Birmingham - Alabama - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share