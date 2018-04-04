News By Tag
Local Dementia Experts to be Honored as Innovators in Dementia Care
Silver Dawn Training Institute Founders to be Honored at Gala in New York
The Circle of Care Award was established in 2017, by PSS Circle of Care, to recognize individuals or organizations whose work is dedicated to building the capacity of caregivers.
Neumann and Braxton created The Dementia RAW Method to help all caregivers to communicate seamlessly with persons living with dementia by using the rules of improv and the pillars of empathy.
"We knew there was a huge gap in the education provided to caregivers, what we have found is that the rules of improv as we use them, help to simplify something that does not need to be so difficult in a very profound way", stated Neumann
"This is a true honor for us as we work to provide new perspectives and help caregivers to gain confidence in communicating with clients or loved ones.", said Cathy Braxton when hearing the news of the Circle of Care award.
In dedication to the caregivers that they serve PSS Circle of Care has 23 team members trained as Certified Dementia Communication Specialist, by Neumann and Braxton. This commitment to providing the families they serve with the best quality of care continues as they continue to work with Neumann and Braxton to train family caregivers in the Dementia RAW Method.
For more information about the 2018 Circle of Care Awards Gala please visit: http://bit.ly/
If you would like more information about Silver Dawn Training Institute and The Dementia RAW Method or to schedule an interview with Tami Neumann or Cathy Braxton please visit https://www.dementiaraw.com or contact us at 219-649-1732 or SDTI@dementiaraw.com.
