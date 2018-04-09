 
News By Tag
* Suicide Bereavement Support
* Free Bereavement Group
* Grief Support Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Free Bereavement Support Group for Survivors of Suicide Loss

Starting May 10, 2018, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Salmon Creek
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Community Home Health & Hospice is offering an eight-week, free grief support group for survivors of suicide loss at the Elaine & Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center, 3102 NE 134th Street, Vancouver, WA. The group meets Thursdays from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, from May 10 – June 28, 2018. Facilitated by Mary Fleming, MSW, and Rick Sievers, Hospice Volunteer.

This small support group is focused on the profound grieving process of suicide bereavement. They ask that only one member of a family participate in each eight-week session. This allows that person to focus on their grief. Registration is requested, 360.703.0300 or griefsupport@chhh.org.

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Source:
Email:***@chhh.org Email Verified
Tags:Suicide Bereavement Support, Free Bereavement Group, Grief Support Group
Industry:Family
Location:Vancouver - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 09, 2018
Community Home Health & Hospice PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share