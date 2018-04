Free Bereavement Support Group for Survivors of Suicide Loss

Starting May 10, 2018, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Salmon Creek

End

-- Community Home Health & Hospice is offering an eight-week, free grief support group for survivors of suicide loss at the Elaine & Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center, 3102 NE 134Street, Vancouver, WA. The group meets Thursdays from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, from May 10 – June 28, 2018. Facilitated by Mary Fleming, MSW, and Rick Sievers, Hospice Volunteer.This small support group is focused on the profound grieving process of suicide bereavement. They ask that only one member of a family participate in each eight-week session. This allows that person to focus on their grief. Registration is requested, 360.703.0300 or griefsupport@chhh.org.Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org