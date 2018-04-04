Carlisle Auctions Brings the Carlisle Expo Center to Life Starting April 19

Auction Excitement Captivates the Automotive World at Spring Carlisle

-- With all the confidence of an undefeated prize fighter, Carlisle Auctions knows its place in the collector car hobby and as such, has a certain swagger to its events annually. After a stellar first offering in February in Lakeland, Florida, the mighty auction team that could is back at it April 19-21 as part of Spring Carlisle. The three-day event takes place at the spacious Carlisle Expo Center (Carlisle, PA) and gives buyers, sellers and enthusiasts alike a chance to see nearly 500 classic and collector cars/trucks cross the block, all for sale to the highest bidder.The event is the third go around for Carlisle Auction's three-day format as well, proving that demand remains strong in the hobby. Available lots span decades, from modern muscle to a quartet of rides from when Calvin Coolidge was President of the United States (1920's). Along with the cars and trucks that have accumulated millions in sales over the past few years, Carlisle Auctions also runs select collectibles and merchandise across the block daily too, offering nice pieces for a garage or mancave!With an all-star list of cars from start to finish, it's tough to identify the can't-miss consignments, but here are a few worth looking at twice.1)1957 Chrysler 300C – When this car sells, it'll be going home with only its second owner in the past 47 years. This classic from the bygone tailfins and chrome era runs and drives as you'd expect, plus it's powered by a rebuilt 392 Hemi 2 x 4 BBL engine, making it better than new under the hood with high performance forged aluminum pistons, TRW sodium filled valves and all high-quality internals.2)1967 Pontiac GTO – This droptop is red with parchment interior and turns heads with its 400 c.i. V-8, year correct engine, 4-speed manual transmission, power steering, power front disc brakes, and more. It's recently undergone a complete restoration with razor straight seams and has just 4,480 miles on its odometer since restoration.3)1971 Plymouth Cuda – Does it get much better than this? After an extensive and complete rotisserie restoration, this Curious Yellow Cuda convertible could be yours! Powered by a 440 six pack engine with 727 torqueflite automatic and Dana rear axle, it runs as well as it looks. It's clear there was no expense spared recreating this amazing Plymouth.4)1972 Chrysler Town & Country – As cool as the other side of the pillow, this one owner car has less than 10,000 miles on it, all its documentation and is unrestored, unaltered and as original as it can be. Options from the dealer include vinyl roof, tilt telescopic steering wheel, power antenna, split bench seat, remote mirror, AM/FM stereo, tinted glass, air-conditioning, torqueflite transmission, white wall tires, roof rack assist handles, six-way power seats and so much more. Oh, it seats 9 too, so bring your friends AND your family along to bid on this gem. Plus, it's a multiple Best of Show award winner and it can be yours…if the price is right!Carlisle Auctions is also offering specialty hour-long blocks of time Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The blocks of time spotlight particular brands or styles during prime hours each day. Thursday and Friday's block is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with Thursday spotlighting the Chevrolet brand and Friday the Ford brand. Saturday, which is a truncated version of the previous two days sees a truck block anchor the mid-point of the auction between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400. On the web are links and information for consigning a vehicle, becoming a bidder, a link to buy spectator tickets and a photo gallery of most of the vehicles that are consigned to the auction. Finally, a run list and link to watch a live stream of the auction will also be available during each day of the auction. Reach out today to be involved and don't miss out!