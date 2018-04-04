News By Tag
Conejo Valley YMCA Wants to Awaken Summer Imagination at Annual Healthy Kids Day
Free event encourages kids to stay active and keep learning all summer long
The event features activities such as feeding horses, a petting zoo, arts & crafts, Nike sports and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.
"When a child is healthy, happy, and supported, they can make great things happen," says Allison Wilson, senior program director at Conejo Valley YMCA.
Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,500 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long.
Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. "We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child's development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer," said Casie Cretal, Conejo Valley YMCA, childcare director.
Keeping Kids Healthy All Summer Long
The Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a lifetime effect:
• High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids' taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.
• Read Together – The summer is a great time to enjoy books with summer program participants—
• Get Moving! – Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways: ask youth to build models, manipulate tools or develop their own theatrical scenes.
• Play Together – Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity. By putting more play into your family's day, you will soon find yourself getting the activity that will have your family feeling energized and strong.
• Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.
The Conejo Valley YMCA's Healthy Kids Day takes place at the Y (4031 N Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Locally, Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Nike Sports.
For more information, contact Conejo Valley YMCA at 805-523-7613 or visit http://www.sevymca.org/
