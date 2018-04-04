News By Tag
Lee County Tax Collector opens new location in AAA office
Colonial Service Center uses existing infrastructure to reduce costs
The new center is designed to help shorten wait times at the other six Lee County Tax Collector locations and give nearby residents a more convenient option. It accomplishes that without the major capital expense of a new building.
"The facility already exists. We're not asking taxpayers to build a new facility," Hart says. "We're taking advantage of an existing opportunity to better serve our citizens."
The new center handles vehicle registration, property tax payments, license plate renewals, parking permits, birth certificates, Class E driver licenses and ID cards, plus vehicle and vessel titles, excluding those issued to dealers. The services are more limited than those found at other Lee County Tax Collector locations, but Hart is confident they'll make a significant difference for the thousands of people who visit the centers each year.
"No one has time to waste these days," Hart says. "We understand that. We're doing everything we can to get you in and get you out, and the Colonial Service Center will make that happen faster for more people."
The seeds for the center were planted in May 2017, when the tax collector's office began searching for additional space. The goal all along was to partner with another agency or organization to cut down on costs.
"We went looking for a win-win situation, and that's exactly what we got," Hart says.
Visit leetc.com to learn more about Lee County Tax Collector services and online payment options that allow Lee County residents to skip the lines altogether.
