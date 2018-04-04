News By Tag
Cytoguard® LA Antimicrobials Sees Surge In Light Of Recent Vegetable Product Recall
Antimicrobial Compound Effective At Reducing Pathogenic Organisms In A Wide Range Of Food Products
The recall is a result of suspected contamination by the listeria bacteria affected vegetables sold at major food retailers such as Walmart, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Target, Albertson's and others. Listeria contamination of their vegetable products could potentially affect millions of consumers.
Gil Bakal, A&B Ingredients Managing Director, points out that while America's food supply is one of the safest in the world, the FDA still estimates that there are about 48 million reported cases of foodborne illnesses each year. "That equates to 1 in 6 individuals who are affected by some form of foodborne illness each year." The FDA estimates that there are 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths caused by foodborne illnesses.
"We know that for the most part, these illnesses are a direct result of consuming foods that are contaminated with bacteria, parasites, or viruses such as listeria. The use of a lauric arginate antimicrobial as a vegetable wash, such as our CytoGuard LA, reduces the threat of listeria by significantly reducing bacterial levels through disruption of the cell membranes of the microbes,"says Bakal.
Bakal noted that interest in the company's CytoGuard antimicrobial products have significantly increased as food processors look for ways to maintain safeguards in combating potential contamination of products like that of the present recall on vegetable products.
According to Bakal, what makes CytoGuard well suited as a vegetable wash is its unique efficacy in reducing pathogens while having a low toxicity profile. "The antimicrobial properties of CytoGuard are derived from its action on the cytoplasmic membranes of the microorganisms. CytoGuard causes a disruption or instability of the plasma membrane lipid bilayer, altering the metabolic process and detaining the cellular cycle," he says.
The A&B Managing Director points out that CytoGuard is a natural, clean label solution that is particularly effective not only against Salmonella and Listeria but Campylobacter, E. Coli, yeast, molds and Lactobacillus as well.
Because it is used at low levels, CytoGuard does not impact flavor, color, texture or pH of the final product. CytoGuard antimicrobials are also non-corrosive so they do not wear down the equipment of the packaging and processing lines.
Among the benefits of CytoGuard LA Lauric Arginate antimicrobials are:
• Significant reduction in a wide range of bacteria
• Extremely low usage rates
• Processing aid classification in many cases
• No flavor impact
• Derived from natural compounds
• Allergen, GMO, and Dairy Free
• Broad spectrum of antimicrobial efficacy
• High partition coefficient (>10), means the product concentrates in the water
phase of products, where most bacterial action occurs
• Clean label declaration
• Stable in pH ranges 3-9
A&B Ingredients provides natural clean label ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry with a focus on health and nutrition, food safety and quality. A&B Ingredient's portfolio includes pea protein, starch and fiber, shelf-stable probiotics, low sodium sea salt, natural flavor enhancement, natural antioxidants, antimicrobials and yeast and mold inhibitors.
For more information, contact A&B Ingredients at 973-227-1390 or visit A&B's website at www.abingredients.com. You can also follow A&B Ingredients on Twitter at www.twitter.com/
Allan Fliss
***@nallacomm.com
