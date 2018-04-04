 
News By Tag
* Accounts Payable
* Accounts Payable Automation
* AP worklfow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bedford
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


BlueCreek Software Successfully Completes SOC II Type II Audit for Vision360 Enterprise

Vision360 Enterprise is further positioned as a leading and trusted Accounts Payable Automation solutions provider.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Accounts Payable
Accounts Payable Automation
AP worklfow

Industry:
Software

Location:
Bedford - New Hampshire - US

Subject:
Reports

BEDFORD, N.H. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Vision360 Enterprise, Powered by BlueCreek Software, a leading provider of Accounts Payable Automation services and solutions, (http://www.bluecreeksoftware.com/) announced today the completion of a third-party audit for the SOC 2 Type II Reports (Service Organization Control) to meet the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements requirements. This successful audit attests to BlueCreek Software's high level of security and compliance for Vision360 Enterprise with regulatory standards, distinguishing them as a leader in the AP Automation market and in solutions that customer can trust.

After a comprehensive period of testing of SOC 2 Type II controls the Moore Group, CPA LLC, a New Hampshire-based firm that specializes in providing SOC 2 audits, has confirmed that Vision360 Enterprise Powered by BlueCreek Software is compliant with the SCO 2 Type II controls.

Vision360 Enterprise is a leading cloud based AP Automation platform which helps organizations of all sizes and industries to remove paper from processes, eliminate the wasted time caused by manual invoice processing, as well as reducing costs associated with inefficiencies within financial departments.  Vision360 Enterprise with its capabilities of automating the processing (routing, approving, coding, matching and posting)  of supplier invoices as well as, purchase order requisitions, check requests, payment processing and electronic expense reports. Organizations can further leverage their ERP investments by now connecting their AP processes via the Vision360 platform, with their ERP financial system.

The SOC 2 Type II Report confirms the internal controls within an organization and evaluates the organization's ability to achieve their stated control objectives. Based on Trust Services Principles, the SOC 2 Type II Report focuses on evaluating an organization's non-financial reporting controls, including those related to security and availability.

Vision360 Enterprise Powered by BlueCreek Software is a proven and trusted Accounts Payable Automation platform that generates tremendous savings to organizations by eliminating paper based processes, streamlining the routing, coding, matching and posting of supplier invoices. Lastly by connecting the Accounts Payable process with an organization's ERP systems this eliminates the need for manual data entry by AP Staff.

For more information, please visit www.Vision360Enterprise.com, or call 603-437-1400.

Contact
BlueCreek Software
***@bluecreeksoftware.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bluecreeksoftware.com Email Verified
Tags:Accounts Payable, Accounts Payable Automation, AP worklfow
Industry:Software
Location:Bedford - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share