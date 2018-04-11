 
Industry News





The Fertility Center of Charleston Highlights Fertility Facts - National Infertility Awareness Week

National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) is April 22nd-28th. The Fertility Center of Charleston and Dr. Stephanie Singleton highlight fertility facts to help educate and spread infertility awareness.
 
 
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- National Infertility Awareness Week is April 22nd-28th. This week helps bring awareness to infertility and the number of people that it affects. The Fertility Center of Charleston, Dr. Stephanie Singleton and her staff compassionately guide each patient to parenthood using the latest advanced reproductive technologies including IVF. The Fertility Center of Charleston (TFCoC) has locations in Mt. Pleasant & Savannah.

Below are some facts about TFCoC:

*Issues of male factor infertility represent approximately 30-50% of infertility cases. TFCoC provides take home Semen Analysis Kits for male patients. These kits are available at local OB/GYN offices for a patient's convenience.

*TFCoC is Savannah's top choice for fertility care with expanded hours and services including weekly new patient appointments, convenient semen analysis and onsite monitoring visits.

*TFCoC offers patients competitive, cost effective financial programs. We are committed to seeking out affordable opportunities to help couples and individuals with conception.

*TFCoC is often the first choice for military families. TFCoC is proud to accept Tricare and help all the families in service to our country realize their dreams of parenthood.

*TFCoC often shares the testimonials from patients to help those struggling with infertility. These can be found on Facebook as well as www.fertilitycharleston.com (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fertility...).

*TFCoC believes in fertility for everyone. We understand that families come in many different forms and are here to help you understand your options and provide you with all of the resources you need to start your family.

Dr. Stephanie Singleton, FACOG is board certified in both reproductive endocrinology and infertility and in obstetrics and gynecology. She specializes in invitro fertilization therapy, polycystic ovarian syndrome, amenorrhea, and male factor infertility. The Fertility Center of Charleston has locations in Mt. Pleasant & Savannah. To learn more: https://www.fertilitycharleston.com/ (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fertilit...)

Contact
The Fertility Center of Charleston
***@hhkmarketing.com
End
