News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Louis Free Business Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" April 18 at Chesterfield Mall
Some 200 persons are expected to attend the event from various professions throughout the area. Light snacks and a cash bar will be available. Area professionals are invited to bring their co-workers to the no frills gathering.
"These events are our way of giving back to the community," said Mark Brimer, Founder of Office Supply Solutions. "The Network-A-Thon is now in its fourth year and each time it gets bigger and better. It is a great way for business executives to make new connections and, at the same time, have some fun. We invite all companies in the St. Louis area to send a representative and enjoy this special event."
Parking is free. Attendees can enter between Macy's and Sears on the Clarkson/Chesterfield Parkway side and turn left. The event will take place just before the carousel.
Registration is free at http://networkathon.com, or by texting NAT at 63975.
Contact
Solomon Turner PR
***@solomonturner.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse