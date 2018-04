St. Louis Free Business Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" April 18 at Chesterfield Mall

Contact

Solomon Turner PR

***@solomonturner.com Solomon Turner PR

End

-- One of St. Louis' largest, free networking events, Network-A-Thon, will be held 4pm to 7pm, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at The Business Lodge inside Chesterfield Mall. The event is hosted by Office Supply Solutions.Some 200 persons are expected to attend the event from various professions throughout the area. Light snacks and a cash bar will be available. Area professionals are invited to bring their co-workers to the no frills gathering."These events are our way of giving back to the community," said Mark Brimer, Founder of Office Supply Solutions. "The Network-A-Thon is now in its fourth year and each time it gets bigger and better. It is a great way for business executives to make new connections and, at the same time, have some fun. We invite all companies in the St. Louis area to send a representative and enjoy this special event."Parking is free. Attendees can enter between Macy's and Sears on the Clarkson/Chesterfield Parkway side and turn left. The event will take place just before the carousel.Registration is free at http://networkathon.com , or by texting NAT at 63975.