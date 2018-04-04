 
News By Tag
* Networkathon
* Network St.Louis
* Office Supply Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


St. Louis Free Business Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" April 18 at Chesterfield Mall

 
ST. LOUIS - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- One of St. Louis' largest, free networking events, Network-A-Thon, will be held 4pm to 7pm, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at The Business Lodge inside Chesterfield Mall.  The event is hosted by Office Supply Solutions.

Some 200 persons are expected to attend the event from various professions throughout the area. Light snacks and a cash bar will be available. Area professionals are invited to bring their co-workers to the no frills gathering.

"These events are our way of giving back to the community," said Mark Brimer, Founder of Office Supply Solutions. "The Network-A-Thon is now in its fourth year and each time it gets bigger and better. It is a great way for business executives to make new connections and, at the same time, have some fun. We invite all companies in the St. Louis area to send a representative and enjoy this special event."

Parking is free. Attendees can enter between Macy's and Sears on the Clarkson/Chesterfield Parkway side and turn left. The event will take place just before the carousel.

Registration is free at http://networkathon.com, or by texting NAT at 63975.

Contact
Solomon Turner PR
***@solomonturner.com
End
Source:Office Supply Solutions
Email:***@solomonturner.com Email Verified
Tags:Networkathon, Network St.Louis, Office Supply Solutions
Industry:Business
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share