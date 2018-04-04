News By Tag
* Jordan
* Autism
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Autism Awareness Month Launches in Jordan
Jordan "Lit Up Blue" in Recognition of World Autism Day at One of the Wonders of the World, Petra and the Lowest Spot on Earth, the Dead Sea
'Light It Blue' is a campaign that runs throughout the entire month of April, during which the world commemorates the observance of the UN World Autism Day. The Jordanian awareness campaign includes partnering hotels, The Landmark Hotel in Amman and the Dead Sea Spa Hotel situated at lowest spot on earth.
Destination-
TravelTalkMEDIA's Sandy Dhuyvetter said, "I was inspired by a recent article published in the Autistic Globetrotter Website that highlighted Jordan as an ideal location that warmly welcomes families with autistic children. Activities like walking, exploring and eating healthy delicious foods make Jordan idyllic for visiting families".
There are multiple organizations that are actively bringing about autism awareness and support in Jordan. One group, Autism MENA is an active non -profit foundation that develops infrastructure and services to support children with Autism in the Middle East and North Africa. Founder of Autism MENA, Jemman Ammary was quoted as saying, "The concept of Travel with a Cause is important. We at Autism MENA believe it is of the utmost importance to support groups who, like our own, create a positive impact on travelers while they explore new countries like Jordan".
About Destination-
These two organizations aremade up of energetic and talented women with diverse backgrounds. The American and Jordanian ladies bring a fresh vibrant look into the many stories of Jordan with fun and always with an attractive twist.— For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
sandy dhuyvetter
***@traveltalkmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse