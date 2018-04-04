 
News By Tag
* Jordan
* Autism
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* PETRA
  Jordan
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Autism Awareness Month Launches in Jordan

Jordan "Lit Up Blue" in Recognition of World Autism Day at One of the Wonders of the World, Petra and the Lowest Spot on Earth, the Dead Sea
 
 
Petra in Blue for Autism Awareness
Petra in Blue for Autism Awareness
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jordan
Autism
Travel

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
PETRA - Jordan - Jordan

Subject:
Events

PETRA, Jordan - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Mona Naffa, Founder of Destination-Jordan and Sandy Dhuyvetter, Founder of TravelTalkMEDIA announced their support of World Autism Month in Jordan. The Awareness month began with the kickoff 'of the blue lighting' at the New Wonder of the World,-Petra and the Dead Sea, the lowest spot on earth.

'Light It Blue' is a campaign that runs throughout the entire month of April, during which the world commemorates the observance of the UN World Autism Day. The Jordanian awareness campaign includes partnering hotels, The Landmark Hotel in Amman and the Dead Sea Spa Hotel situated at lowest spot on earth.

Destination-Jordan's Mona Naffa said, "We are eager to be part of World Autism month here at Destination-Jordan. It is an opportunity to create awareness of autism with a compelling message to use respect, dignity and compassion towards autism's individuals.

TravelTalkMEDIA's Sandy Dhuyvetter said, "I was inspired by a recent article published in the Autistic Globetrotter Website  that highlighted Jordan as an ideal location that warmly welcomes families with autistic children. Activities like walking, exploring and eating healthy delicious foods make Jordan idyllic for visiting families".

There are multiple organizations that are actively bringing about autism awareness and support in Jordan. One group, Autism MENA is an active non -profit foundation that develops infrastructure and services to support children with Autism in the Middle East and North Africa.  Founder of Autism MENA, Jemman Ammary was quoted as saying, "The concept of Travel with a Cause is important. We at Autism MENA believe it is of the utmost importance to support groups who, like our own, create a positive impact on travelers while they explore new countries like Jordan".

About Destination-Jordan and TravelTalkMEDIA:
These two organizations aremade up of energetic and talented women with diverse backgrounds. The American and Jordanian ladies bring a fresh vibrant look into the many stories of Jordan with fun and always with an attractive twist.— For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/DestinationJordanOfficial/

Contact
sandy dhuyvetter
***@traveltalkmedia.com
End
Source:TravelTalkMEDIA
Email:***@traveltalkmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Jordan, Autism, Travel
Industry:Tourism
Location:PETRA - Jordan - Jordan
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TravelTalkMEDIA Radio - TV - Web PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share