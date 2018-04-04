News By Tag
Thiel College to host Munib Younan, Lutheran bishop and internationally renowned Holy Land expert
Bishop Emeritus of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land Munib Younan, an internationally-recognized expert on Christian, Jewish and Muslim relations is the latest speaker in Thiel College's Interfaith Lecture Series.
Younan is a Christian Arab, who was born in 1950 in Jerusalem to parents who were Palestinian refugees, and won the Niwano Peace Prize in 2017 for his work fostering dialogue between Christians, Jews, and Muslims. Younan was the first person to translate the Augsburg Confession, a key document of the Lutheran Church, into Arabic.
He was elected and consecrated as Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land in 1998 and served until his retirement in January.
Working with other religious leaders in the Holy Land, he was a founder of the Council of Religious Institutions in the Holy Land in 2005.
Younan, Bishop of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Ralph Jones H'05; Bishop of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Kurt Kusserow '85; Thiel College Pastor Jayne M. Thompson and student leaders will speak as part of an interfaith service at noon Thursday in the David Johnson Memorial Chapel.
Thiel College's Interfaith series started in fall 2017. Past Interfaith events at the College have included an appearance by Augsburg (Minn.) University's first Muslim chaplain, a Buddhist monk and a celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The series fulfills the College's goal of inclusion and diversity by engaging faculty, staff and students as well as community members to be globally aware.
