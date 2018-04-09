Tcb Records® Success Is The Only Option

Introducing "tcb records" record label for more info visit tcb records website

-- TCB RECORDS ®proudly announces this most successful partnership. TCB RECORDS has created an opportunity to bring together several aspects of the music industry, including music production, songwriting, performing, and creative roles in the music business. After several years of planning, from 1998-2000 TCB Management along with a few other companies one being a production company the other was a distribution company TCB had undergone an acquisition merger and TCB RECORDS officially launched IN 2001. At TCB RECORDS, it is their mission to provide fresh ideas, opportunities, and experiences to a diverse group of artists and fans alike. Following contemporary trends in the music industry, they develop an elite catalog and promote original music by creating and collaborating through the innovations of rising talent. And as a gateway for artist, in the industry. "The label fellows a philosophy of you do, and we will do, as we partner together, we win together! At TCB we believe in our artist, and we are commited to turning our artist's talent into a "brand" and we will do this together...to put it simple, here is an analogy that the head of A&R told me that the CEO likes to say in company meetings;(for those of you not familiar with slang the term "EAT" refers to monetary and financial gain) "Never will we not, want a Win Win relationship with our artist.