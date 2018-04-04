News By Tag
MedShare Receives $75,000 Grant from The UPS Foundation
Atlanta-based Nonprofit Receives Funding from UPS Foundation to Improve Global Health
The grant will be used to expand MedShare's impact on health systems around the world. MedShare's work is closely aligned with the WHO's Sustainable Development Goals and its programs in Maternal and Child Health, Primary Care, Infectious Disease Control, and Disaster Relief seek to reduce health disparities for people in medically underserved communities. The partnership between the UPS Foundation and MedShare has enabled the organization to deliver over $207 million in medical aid to communities in 100 countries around the world.
UPS is a long-time supporter of MedShare, both through donations supporting general operations and through in-kind shipping. This extensive support has allowed MedShare to expand its impact around the world. UPS shipping has been critical to facilitating MedShare's Disaster Relief Program, specifically in their responses to the Ebola Crisis in West Africa, the 2016 earthquakes in Ecuador, and, most recently, the devastating natural disasters that struck the US and Puerto Rico, Sierra Leone, South Asia, and Mexico, in the fall of 2017.
Established in 1951 and based in Atlanta, Ga., The UPS Foundation identifies specific areas where its backing clearly impacts social issues. In support of this strategic approach, The UPS Foundation has identified the following focus areas for giving: volunteerism, diversity, community safety, and the environment.
In 2017, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $118 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/foundation. To get UPS news direct, visit pressroom.ups.com/
"The UPS Foundation is honored to support MedShare's efforts to improve the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet," said Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. "Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference in the global community."
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/
