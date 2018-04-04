News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brilliant Data Teams with MapR To Bring Deep Analytics to Manufacturing Operations
Brilliant Data's SMO offering provides a business-oriented analytics platform that delivers actionable insights for manufacturing leaders. Its intuitive graphic interface shows important metrics from such diverse areas as safety, sales, inventory, production and scrap, and couples existing data with predictive analytics to provide an unparalleled view of operations.
Additional partnership benefits include:
● Update data on MapR-XD in place with automated tiered data storage
● Hybrid cloud deployments where Brilliant Data SMO and MapR can use data deployed on different clouds and on-premises platforms.
"Partnering with MapR gives us the ability to store and access data almost anywhere; on-premise or in the cloud," said Randal Scott King, Managing Partner for Brilliant Data. "Having necessary operational data in multiple environments is no longer a limiting factor."
"As companies become more data-driven, they expect to access all data no matter the source or where the data is stored," said Geneva Lake, vice president, worldwide alliances and channels, MapR. "This technology partnership with Brilliant Data allows manufacturing customers to perform advanced analytics on all their data, from on-premises to across all clouds and to the edge, without the need to move data files."
About Brilliant Data
Brilliant Data provides consulting expertise, solution implementation, and support services to data-driven clientele across many verticals. Most importantly, Brilliant Data relates data insights to real-world business challenges in a way that is simple but not simplistic. To find out more visit http://brilliantdata.net/
About MapR
Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have a data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP, and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit mapr.com. (https://mapr.com/
MapR is a registered trademark of MapR Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be the property of others.
Contact
Randal Scott King
Brilliant Data
info@brilliantdata.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse