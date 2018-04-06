News By Tag
Quinn & Wilson Receives State Approval, Opens New Location in Baederwood
After 25 years on Old York Road in Abington Quinn & Wilson, Inc REALTORS has moved to 1653 The Fairway in Jenkintown, PA.
This is a special move for the company, which has been working from the same location in Abington for more that two decades. There are no other real estate companies currently approved to work from Baederwood.
"This is a great opportunity for us to continue to serve our local community" noted long-time Quinn & Wilson agent Carol Godfrey, "I have already run into buyers and sellers I worked with years ago in the parking lot who are excited to have a real estate option right here in the shopping center".
In discussing the move Sheehan noted "It was a tough decision to leave a place where we had been for so long and where our name was so well known, but having our sign at Baederwood will eventually be as well known as the one we had on Old York Road."
Leslie Razzi, a Glenside resident and Quinn & Wilson agent, best stated the opportunities the office move has for buyers and sellers. "In this internet age many folks don't recognize the value of personal communication, but our team has worked really hard to stay in touch. Having this new space right in the heart of The Fairway is ideal for us to chat with people and share our insight. I know I look forward to having my clients stop in while they're visiting other stores".
The company will be providing details soon on a "Welcome" event for members of the public on its website, http://www.quinnwilson.com, sometime in April. In the meantime visitors are encouraged to stop by or call the office at 215-885-7600.
