Quinn & Wilson Receives State Approval, Opens New Location in Baederwood

After 25 years on Old York Road in Abington Quinn & Wilson, Inc REALTORS has moved to 1653 The Fairway in Jenkintown, PA.
 
 
Quinn & Wilson at Baederwood
Quinn & Wilson at Baederwood
 
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Quinn & Wilson, Inc REALTORS president Pam Sheehan, along with brokers Terry Quinn and Buzz Wilson announced today that the Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission has approved the company's move to the Baederwood Office Complex and that the company will start serving buyers and sellers throughout the area from the location immediately.

This is a special move for the company, which has been working from the same location in Abington for more that two decades.  There are no other real estate companies currently approved to work from Baederwood.

"This is a great opportunity for us to continue to serve our local community" noted long-time Quinn & Wilson agent Carol Godfrey, "I have already run into buyers and sellers I worked with years ago in the parking lot who are excited to have a real estate option right here in the shopping center".

In discussing the move Sheehan noted "It was a tough decision to leave a place where we had been for so long and where our name was so well known, but having our sign at Baederwood will eventually be as well known as the one we had on Old York Road."

The new office provides state-of-the-art meeting space for agents and their clients, as well as individual office space for mortgage, finance and marketing.  "we're big proponents of the "under one roof" philosophy," Sheehan said, "and this office configuration will be even better for Quinn & Wilson clients".

Leslie Razzi, a Glenside resident and Quinn & Wilson agent, best stated the opportunities the office move has for buyers and sellers.  "In this internet age many folks don't recognize the value of personal communication, but our team has worked really hard to stay in touch.  Having this new space right in the heart of The Fairway is ideal for us to chat with people and share our insight.  I know I look forward to having my clients stop in while they're visiting other stores".

The company will be providing details soon on a "Welcome" event for members of the public on its website, http://www.quinnwilson.com, sometime in April.  In the meantime visitors are encouraged to stop by or call the office at 215-885-7600.

