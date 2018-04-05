News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
hummel brings the Bumblebee to India
hummel launches its SS-18 collection, leadership team visits India
95 years after that rainy day hummel has now set foot in India, from where they have been running a substantial part of their production. Christian Stadil (http://christianstadil.com/)
"India is a broad prospect for us to explore into the diverse culture and ethos which is part of the Karma that we so believe in at Thornico. Progress of India excites us a lot. The GDP growth of India as compared to other markets is highly impressive. Most importantly, there is a huge potential for alternate sports brand with a different offering than the existing mainstream sports brand." Christian Stadil (owner of the Thornico group & hummel International)
Under the leadership of Stadil, who took charge in 1999, hummel has incorporated "Company Karma"; a business model which looks to utilize sports to promote change in some of the world's most disadvantaged communities. This move has transformed the company from a simple sports brand into one of the most socially responsible corporate entities on the planet. hummel operates on the motto to "Change the world through sport". This has taken hummel to unchartered territories where other brands have not ventured into. While many brand campaigns feature the underdogs, the focus has always been on winning. For hummel, sport doesn't imply only winning, it isn't about finishing first, it's about finishing together.
Overcoming boundaries and parameters set by communities and the audience, hummel overcomes and has broken all stereotypes where other brands fail. This is majorly reflected in their sponsorships for the National Amputee team of Sierra Leone (hummel has given people the power to hope even through wars and lost limbs) and also by designing the first ever hijab jersey to encourage the women of Afghanistan to play football and again bring hope where it seems bleak. The Afghanistan Women's football team has won some and lost some matches, but they are making a much larger impact in the world. They have championed a cause and broken a barrier. That in itself is an achievement. Path breaking, is not a new term for hummel, it is engrained deep in our nature as well as culture.
Currently selling on Jabong & Myntra in India, hummel is already on its way to create new records. With a very high retention rate, hummel ranks in the top league of all available sports brand selling on Jabong & Myntra. In addition to its existing collection, considering India's diversity, hummel is looking to come up with a more vibrant collection to cater to the colorful palette of the Indian audience. CEO Allan Vad Nielsen said that, "India is one of the top most focus market for the brand, hummel". He added, "We will create branded content & products for the Indian market because we are here to stay".
Contact
Ishita
Account Supervisor- PR, Bang in the Middle
***@banginthemiddle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse