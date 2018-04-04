Evochain, A Blockchain Company Announcing An Ico Pre-sale. Live until May 3, 2018

evoLogo

Media Contact

EvoChain, Inc.

Brent Beeman, Chief Operating Officer

brentbeeman@ evochain.io

650-600-7755 EvoChain, Inc.Brent Beeman, Chief Operating Officer650-600-7755

End

-- April 7, 2018– EvoChain is a blockchain technological innovation that enables businesses and institutions the ability to benefit from blockchain technology, by applying it to smart invoicing systems, and instantly issue Visa Debit Card Numbers, enabling purchases through crypto even on sites that don't accept crypto payments, by utilizing smart invoices, no coding required, with no fees. The benefits of smart invoicing include error-proof payment systems in which payment receipt errors are impossible by design. Furthermore, EvoChain is compatible universally with other cryptocurrencies. EvoChain plans to implement instant VISA® Debit eGift Card issuance in exchange for crypto-currency.No physical card, VISA eGift Card not associated physical card costs.Spend wherever VISA is acceptedInstant-issue Visa eGift Cardbeats all existing competitionFlat-rate low fee of $4.95 per $250 or lessAffordable, SimpleSafe and secure way to spend crypto, and an easier and effective solution for businessesBusinesses do not need to do anything to become compatibleEvoChain is compatible with all cryptocurrenciesMutual cooperation and benefit with existing financial institutions, no antagonisms or competition among big banksThis ICO Pre-Sale is open to REG D/REG A+ INVESTORS ONLY.If you would like more information, please contact Brent Beeman, Chief Operating Officer at (650) 600-7755 or email at BrentBeeman@Evochain.io