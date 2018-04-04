News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Evochain, A Blockchain Company Announcing An Ico Pre-sale. Live until May 3, 2018
UNIVERSAL PAYMENT
No physical card, VISA eGift Card not associated physical card costs.
Spend wherever VISA is accepted
VISA eGIFT CARD
Instant-issue Visa eGift Card
beats all existing competition
TRANSPARENT PRICING
Flat-rate low fee of $4.95 per $250 or less
Affordable, Simple
SAFE & SECURE
Safe and secure way to spend crypto, and an easier and effective solution for businesses
COMPATABILITY
Businesses do not need to do anything to become compatible
EvoChain is compatible with all cryptocurrencies
MUTUAL BENEFIT
Mutual cooperation and benefit with existing financial institutions, no antagonisms or competition among big banks
This ICO Pre-Sale is open to REG D/REG A+ INVESTORS ONLY.
If you would like more information, please contact Brent Beeman, Chief Operating Officer at (650) 600-7755 or email at BrentBeeman@
http://www.EvoChain.io
Media Contact
EvoChain, Inc.
Brent Beeman, Chief Operating Officer
brentbeeman@
650-600-7755
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse