April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Evochain, A Blockchain Company Announcing An Ico Pre-sale. Live until May 3, 2018

 
 
evoLogo
PALO ALTO, Calif. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- April 7, 2018– EvoChain is a blockchain technological innovation that enables businesses and institutions the ability to benefit from blockchain technology, by applying it to smart invoicing systems, and instantly issue Visa Debit Card Numbers, enabling purchases through crypto even on sites that don't accept crypto payments, by utilizing smart invoices, no coding required, with no fees. The benefits of smart invoicing include error-proof payment systems in which payment receipt errors are impossible by design. Furthermore, EvoChain is compatible universally with other cryptocurrencies. EvoChain plans to implement instant VISA® Debit eGift Card issuance in exchange for crypto-currency.

UNIVERSAL PAYMENT
No physical card, VISA eGift Card not associated physical card costs.

Spend wherever VISA is accepted

VISA eGIFT CARD
Instant-issue Visa eGift Card
beats all existing competition

TRANSPARENT PRICING
Flat-rate low fee of $4.95 per $250 or less

Affordable, Simple

SAFE & SECURE
Safe and secure way to spend crypto, and an easier and effective solution for businesses

COMPATABILITY
Businesses do not need to do anything to become compatible

EvoChain is compatible with all cryptocurrencies

MUTUAL BENEFIT
Mutual cooperation and benefit with existing financial institutions, no antagonisms or competition among big banks

This ICO Pre-Sale is open to REG D/REG A+ INVESTORS ONLY.

If you would like more information, please contact Brent Beeman, Chief Operating Officer at (650) 600-7755 or email at BrentBeeman@Evochain.io

http://www.EvoChain.io

Media Contact
EvoChain, Inc.
Brent Beeman, Chief Operating Officer
brentbeeman@evochain.io
650-600-7755
