MetaExperts™ Announces the Remote Council of Experts:

Kim Crabtree

Kim Crabtree

-- MetaExperts™parent company, MetaOps, Inc. has just launched a Remote Council of Experts (RCoE) service. All of our RCoE team members are Operational Excellence (OpEx) professionals with decades of experience implementing and managing OpEx. In online forums and private meetings, they deliver strategies and solutions around executives' challenges such as the future of logistics, inadequate human capital, operational due diligence, robotics, AI and automation, blockchain, big data, new technologies, relationship management, collaboration, taxation, and a range of other emerging evolutions in business practices."Our RCoE sessions fast forward our customers implementations,"explains Ron Crabtree Chief Transformation Architect and CEO of MetaOps, Inc. "Our customers no longer need to expend time and money on creating an in-house council to meet 21st century business challenges. An RCoE session isn't about fixing broken things, it's about turning the big challenges into big wins, quickly, efficiently, and inexpensively. In most cases the RCoE panels deliver plug-and-play solutions at the end of a four-hour session."Crabtree further explains: "Based on each customer's stated challenge, we put together a panel of OpEx pros who turn it into a victory. They meet with executives and a facilitation-specialized chief transformation architect live online and get it done in real time." Any executive interested in an RCoE session should contact Mr. Crabtree direct at (734) 425-1455 or rcrabtree@metaops.com.MetaExperts™are extremely talented OpEx hands-on-deck consulting, training, and get-it-done partners. MetaExperts™is not a consulting company, but a global network of OpEx deployment experts and resources for flexible, on-demand short-term contract or contract-to-hire needs. MetaExperts™align with your industry and OpEx initiatives (i.e. successes in Lean, business process improvement, change management, etc.), and are vetted through our unique 300+ Screening and Evaluation Process that thoroughly vets each contender's skill-set, tool-kits, and experience.