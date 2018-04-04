 
April 2018





Free Webinar: Streamline HTS and Lead Discovery with the Transcreener ADP2 Kinase Assay

Hosted by BellBrook Labs.US, supplier to MoBiTec, Germany: Webinar on "Identifying bona fide hits efficiently and effectively is a challenge in any small molecule drug discovery program"
 
 
Transcreener® - Four Assays, Thousands of Targets
GöTTINGEN, Germany - April 9, 2018

Using the appropriate assays for screening and hit-to-lead is an important determinant of success, but choosing from among the myriad types of assays can be a daunting process. ADP detection simplifies discovery, providing a universal approach to targeting kinases. The Transcreener ADP2 Kinase Assay is the only method available with direct detection of ADP. Alternative ADP detection assays use complex enzymatic coupling mechanisms making them prone to assay interference and generating false positives that require time-consuming counter-screens to triage. Transcreener's sensitivity reduces the quantity of enzyme and substrate required saving you valuable resources during your screen. And while the assay's flexibility and simplicity make it an excellent fit for HTS, there are also distinct advantages in SAR and MOA studies.

In this webinar will be discussed:

• Sensitive detection of kinase initial velocity over a broad range of ATP concentrations, critical for screening such a diverse class of targets

• Compound interference comparisons between Transcreener and other HTS assays

• Compatibility with 1536 well-miniaturized formats along with overnight and reagent signal stability that provide flexibility in liquid handling

• Using kinase assays for kinetic studies such as residence time determination

• Measuring accurate IC50 values, even for potent kinase inhibitors due to robust assay signal at low enzyme concentration

Register Now (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/876829775767066...)

About Bellbrook Labs

BellBrook Labs is dedicated to providing the pharmaceutical industry with enabling screening tools to accelerate the discovery of more effective therapies. As a small, R&D-driven company, BBL identifies areas where there is a strong need but a significant technical hurdle, and then BBL develops a solution. The company is focused on taking creative approaches to new product development and to continually improving the level of service provided to customers.

Transcreener® Biochemical Assay Technology

BellBrook's proprietary Transcreener®
HTS Platform (https://www.bellbrooklabs.com/transcreener-hts-assays/) was developed to move more new targets into HTS more rapidly, and to streamline selectivity profiling within a target family. It relies on homogenous fluorescent immunodetection of nucleotides, including ADP, UDP, GDP, AMP, and GMP, that are formed by thousands of cellular enzymes. Among these are group transferase families, such as kinases and glycosyltransferases, that catalyze the covalent regulatory reactions that are central to cell signaling. Each Transcreener Assay provides a generic detection method for multiple enzyme families. This means that scientists can focus on evaluating new therapeutic strategies and optimizing lead molecules rather than on time-consuming assay development for individual targets. Since the introduction of the first Transcreener assays in 2005, the platform has been rapidly validated and adopted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology screening labs around the world.

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.com
End
