Hampton Windows awarded LPS1175 & Red book Entry
The First Timber Window Manufacturer to be awarded LPS1175 SR2 and Redbook entry.
So, it is welcome news that a specialist wooden window manufacturer has designed a range of casement and sliding sash windows that not only look beautiful, but also pass a list of stringent security testing.
Hampton Windows based in Northern Ireland but supplying to the UK and abroad have designed their bespoke wooden windows to meet the requirements of the Loss Prevention Standard 1175 SR2 rating making them one of the most (If not thee most) secure Timber Windows available on the market today.
The significance of Hampton Windows gaining the LPS1175 SR2 rating is that no other Timber window has gained this accreditation. The window market is littered with window manufacturers that have not gained this level of design and ingenuity in their windows.From Companies using space age materials to traditional timber and PVC window manufacturers. Hampton Windows accomplishment in obtaining LPS1175 is a true testament to the beautiful range of windows they have designed.
Hampton's innovative range of sliding sash windows has also been added to 'The Red Book'. The Red Book is issued by RICS as part of their commitment to promote and support high standards in valuation delivery worldwide. No other Timber Sliding Sash Window Manufacturer has ever been listed in the Red Book due to the high standards that must be met in order to have your company listed.
Mervyn Montgomery, Managing Director at Hampton Windows said, "With the ever-present level of crime against domestic properties and increasing sophistication and aggression of intruders it is more important than ever to make certain your home is secure. Making sure your new timber security sash windows will provide the required level of protection should be key in who you choose to design and manufacture them.
At Hampton's we believe that just because it's becoming more and more necessary to install the most secure windows possible to protect yourself and your loved ones, you shouldn't have to settle for an unattractive looking window."
Hamptons have an extensive 35-year experience of designing the most secure timber products available. They can advise you on the best level of security to protect your home against the danger posed by modern criminals.
For more information about Hampton Windows you can visit their website www.hamptonwindows.co.uk or call them on 020 8108 2922
Damien Mulholland
Hampton Conservatories & Windows
***@hc-online.co.uk
