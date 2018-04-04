News By Tag
MetaExperts™ Launches All-New & Groundbreaking Remote Council of Experts Multi-Panelist Webinar
CEO of MetaOps, Inc. Ron Crabtree explains "This exciting and indispensable event will show you how to bridge the talent gaps in the Private Equity industry while infusing Operational Excellence so you will transform returns. This is must-have information for this generation of PE industry leaders." This is the first webinar offered by the RCoE a group of extreme Operational Excellence (OpEx) professionals with decades of experience implementing and managing OpEx. The RCoE will deliver plug-and-play solutions to today's big business challenges at the end of a four-hour virtual session.
The webinar moderated by Ron Crabtree — organizational coach, trainer, speaker, and consultant specializing in strategic business process improvement, Lean Six Sigma, and OpEx —features these MetaExpert panelists:
MetaExpert JoAnn M. Laing has 20+ years of pre- and post-acquisition experience with global PE firms and their portfolio companies. She is known for optimizing core businesses as well as envisioning, building, and leveraging digital media and advanced technology to spur growth and positive liquidity events. JoAnn's sectors of specialty include companies in business services, healthcare, technology (including robotics and AI), and consumer products, among others. She is an Industrial Advisor for a global PE firm with $43 billion AUM and has been honored for leadership by the Harvard Business School.
Private Equity MetaExpert Bob Flynn has 15+ years of PE portfolio company management experience in a variety of C-level, and strategic and commercial operating roles. He has worked for six different PE sponsor firms during his career. He has managed the corporate development function and the end-to-end M&A process in management roles since 1995. Throughout that time, he has led or participated in 40 buy-side transactions and four successful exits (three PE and one strategic), all of which created significant shareholder returns. Bob's passion and focus is on all aspects of delivering on growth strategies and he helps PE firms and their portfolio companies today with strategic planning, using a 8020 Strategic Program that brings focus to top customers and products, M&A diligence and integration management, go-to-market execution, relationship and team building, business process development and improvement, and KPI's and OpEx.
MetaExpert Jeff Reichard is a fixer and grower of under-performing companies on both sides of the PE equation: PE firms and portfolio companies. He is a profit- and growth-driven Senior Executive with extensive domestic and international experience in both the Dow component and entrepreneurial business sectors. Over the past 20 years he has thoroughly enjoyed leading and aligning organizations in meeting, and exceeding, their potential in rapid EBITDA, sales, Lean operations, supply base, and project management, which drives increased customer satisfaction.
