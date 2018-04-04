Dr.prashanth S. Acharya Wins Best Ayurveda Healthcare Practitioner–entrepreneur Of The Year Award

For PR Log

-- Dr.Prashanth Shivarudraiah Acharya, Founder Director and Managing Trustee of Bangalore based ARTH Ayurveda Group, was conferred the 'BEST AYURVEDA HEALTHCARE PRACTITIONER – ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR' AWARD given by the leading healthcare magazine, Medgate Today at Medical Fair India 2018 at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, Mumbai Maharashtra, in March this year.Dr.Prashanth S. Acharya received the "8th MT India Health Care Awards 2018", popularly known as the Medgate Awards fromMr.Horst Giesen, Global Portfolio Director of German Healthcare and Medical Technologies leader, Messe Dusseldorf; Mr.Thomas Schlitt, Managing Director of Messe Dusseldorf India Pvt. Ltd; and Dr. Joy Chakravorty, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre.Forty five year old Dr.Prashanth S Acharya, B.A.M.S., M.S (Ayu), Ph.D,is a medical practitioner and entrepreneur. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery from Bangalore University. He is also a Master's degree holder in the surgical specialty of Ayurveda - Shalya Tantra - from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore. Dr. Prashanth has treated over 3,000 patients for disc degeneration problems and is one of the rare holders of a PhD in the non-surgical management of Slip Disc in India.As an entrepreneur, Dr. Prashanth S Acharya is the Founder Director and Managing Trustee of the ARTH Ayurveda Group encompassing an Ayurveda health care facility in Bangalore City; the Atreya Ayurvedic Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre at Doddaballapur, Bangalore rural District with a 350 bedded Integrated Teaching Hospital attached to it; and PoornaPrajna AyurPharma Pvt Ltd, a complete Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical company (branded under the name of Arth Ayurveda itself).In 1998, Dr. Prashanth S. Acharya declared his intention to set up an INR 5 Crore Ayurveda company. Today, twenty years later, he has achieved this and much more. He continues to further his vision and aims to create an integrated healthcare city healthcare city of INR 5000 Cr to redefine "Ayurveda as Lifestyle of 21st Century".Receiving the awards, Dr.Prashanth S. Acharya said it was humbled by the recognition and said it would help further the integrated healthcare vision of ARTH Ayurveda. Dr. Prashanth S. Acharya said aims to establish an integrated healthcare city, to redefine "Ayurveda as lifestyle of 21st century", featuring both education and medical solutions delivery systems, and adjunct social institutions and instruments. "My vision is for a health university where different systems of medicine are taught and inter-disciplinary medical care facilities with the common aim to provide cure for various ailment through the best solutions by combining ancient and modern medical knowledge and technology,"he said.Dr.Prashanth S Acharya's Medgate recognition comes close on the heels of ARTH Ayurveda being conferred the prestigious "India's Most Admired Brand 2017-18"Award by White Page International (WPI) and the UK Asian Business Council at the Sixth Edition of Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave at Singapore on Friday, 9th March, 2018.