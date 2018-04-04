News By Tag
Knight festival "Tournament of St. George" and more
Knights from Canada, Great Britain, Holland, Belarus and other countries are expected to participate in the tournament this year. The program includes the battle of two riders, the obstacle course, group large-scale battles on horseback and much more.
Kolomenskoye is one of the most picturesque parks in Moscow. It used to be the residence of the Russian royalty. Besides knight tournaments and competitions, visitors can enjoy exciting attractions for all ages, authentic music, and delicious food.
Kolomenskoye is one of the most picturesque parks in Moscow. It used to be the residence of the Russian royalty. Besides knight tournaments and competitions, visitors can enjoy exciting attractions for all ages, authentic music, and delicious food.
