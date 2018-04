Knight festival "Tournament of St. George" and more

Tournament of St. George

End

-- This year St.George tournament begins April the 30th and last until May 2. This grandiose event is perfect for those who admire Middle Ages. Visitors have a chance to see authentic armor, weapons, many competitions, horseback riding and dismounted knights in a beautiful place called Kolomenskoye reserve that is in Moscow region.Knights from Canada, Great Britain, Holland, Belarus and other countries are expected to participate in the tournament this year. The program includes the battle of two riders, the obstacle course, group large-scale battles on horseback and much more.Kolomenskoye is one of the most picturesque parks in Moscow. It used to be the residence of the Russian royalty. Besides knight tournaments and competitions, visitors can enjoy exciting attractions for all ages, authentic music, and delicious food.If you are planning a trip to Moscow and want to read about the events without annoying commercials, visit our website, It's a great helper in planning your free time in the Russian capital: https://www.moscovery.com