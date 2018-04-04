News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Elluminati Inc launched Uber App Clone with new features
Reviving the old version the newly included features facilitates the client to involve relevant parties sharing the same interest in providing customers with more services and facilities. Now the client can have Partner panel where he can create a profile of partner and they both can work collaboratively. By including Hotel panel in our Uber like App the client can tie up with the hotels who wish to outsource the taxi facility provided by their hotel can be incorporated with the app. they also can hire the taxi as per customer's demand. These features are not just to gain more customers but along with that, they will build a good reputation by doing networking with other relevant people. All and all it helps to generate revenue anyhow. And the purpose of having such app is the same, right?
The Partner Panel
It is possible to expand your business with more partners, now you can manage all the stuff related to a business with a partner are inside the app. There is no need to go for a separate app for managing all these things. Here a separate profile for a partner can be created. Can incorporate service provider as well. The earnings of partners can be managed from the app. More features are like:
● Create Profile
● Service Provider
● Request
● Partner Earning
The Hotel Panel
In this panel, the hotel likes to outsource the taxi service can hire the cab on behalf of the customer. Just like Partner panel, the commission can be managed within the app. As the hotel is having a separate panel they can book the cab even with the room number and name of the hotel customer. Have a quick look at some other features of this app.
● Login/Registration
● Social Media Login
● Create Request
● Sort and Search Filter
Something more than advanced
This is not the end of the new included features. Along with this multi-country support, multi-city accessibility and same city multi-fare features are also included for those who run their business in multiple countries or in various cities of the same country. At Elluminati Inc. we have tried to make our on demand taxi App more functional and tried to provide a strong app which can be used by parties of different interest like cab provider, a customer with special needs, partners who want to offer or share the service etc.
Coming up with the advanced features and facilities such as our Uber like App offers a sleek design which enables all the relevant parties can easily work with the app. An easy to use, eye-catchy design with soft colors ensure stress-free use. Ensuring they do not hesitate by having an app with an unknown language. The Language based driver selection gives the comfort to the customers from all around the world. It is the time of online wallets why not to offer one to the driver who works for you? With the driver wallet function, you can offer all the benefits of online wallet to the person working for you. For special customers who have their special needs haven`t ignored by us. Customer who needs a gender-based ride needs, handicap handling or babysitting can also get satisfied with our Uber Clone App. For more visit https://www.elluminatiinc.com/
We always focus for the betterment of our services and happy to have suggestions and feedback from customers to know their needs and so that we can provide exact same thing which actually they want. All your needs are important to know so that you can have the maximum benefits from the app. And that is why we ensure that your app has a unique look and feel when it comes to the comparison with other apps. not only this but also have your brand name and logo. You can have the currency of your choice and replace the language as per your choice. Make the necessary changes you want in your app. So that you can have the app of your dreams.
Contact
Vivek
***@elluminatiinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse