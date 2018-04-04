News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Elite Cars Kickstarts Summer Spirit with Its Wide Collection of Powerful Off-Road Cars
The Elite Cars offers a wide collection of powerful off-road luxury cars for the summer season.
The Range Rover Vogue Autobiography never fails to deliver a superb performance no matter the terrain, making it one of the most preferred models of those who are looking for excellent performance, supreme comfort and uncompromising luxury. It is offered at a very competitive price.
A luxury SUV crafted to redefine performance, handling and comfort, the Range Rover Vogue HSE is the perfect choice for those who want to get the best of both worlds. Among its signature features include LED lights with standard Daytime Running Lights, three-zone Climate Control, grained leather seats, Meridian sound system and rearview camera. It is offered for a monthly starting price of AED 6,390*.
Offered for a monthly payment price starting from AED 3,750*, the Land Rover Defender is the perfect choice for those who crave for an exhilarating drive in the toughest terrains. Capable and enduring, it is a legend and icon for over 68 years, making it truly a must-have for drivers with an adventurous and daring spirit.
Touted as the rockstar of SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz G63 is iconic in every angle. Its pulsating power and impressive handling makes it the perfect road partner for both urban roads and tough terrains. Its monthly starting price is currently at AED 4,995*.
The Cadillac Escalade is another SUV in The Elite Cars' collection, which customers can consider. In addition to its uncompromising power, it is packed with a suite of comfort and entertainment features designed to make every road trip worth looking forward to.
Apart from the competitive monthly payment price of its luxury SUVs and off-road cars on offer, The Elite Cars also provides complimentary services including warranty, flexible finance options, insurance options, and aftersales.
###
The Elite Cars is one of the most renowned luxury car dealerships in Dubai specializing in a wide range of brands including Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Range Rover, Rolls-Royce, Cadillac, Bentley, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. To know more about its current offers on luxury SUVs, call 04 321 2290 or visit https://theelitecars.com/
Contact
The Elite Cars
***@theelitecars.com
+97143212290
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse