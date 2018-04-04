News By Tag
TalentTribe Asia Launches Best Startups To Work At Series
Shares Insider Stories and Recruitment Tips To Encourage Millennials To Consider A Career In Startups
For the month of March, one startup feature will be released each day. Startups featured range across industries, from Technology (Grab, Airbnb, foodpanda, nuTonomy, 99.co, Evie.ai) to Media (SGAG, TheSmartLocal.com, Night Owl Cinematics, Sethlui.com, Gushcloud), to E-commerce (Shopee, Lazada, Fave, Reebonz), and more.
"Increasingly, more Millennial talents – fresh graduates, and first job leavers especially – are looking to explore a career in the startup world," says Co-founder Sharon Yeo. "What we commonly hear from young talents on what drives this is a desire for more autonomy and impact in their work or a hunger to get into the "next big thing" and avoid staying in a sunset industry or a role that may get displaced by technology."
Startups have gained increasingly spotlight as employers, with Singapore found to be No. 1 in the world for startup talent, and their creation of new jobs in growth sectors. This series will give job seekers, especially those graduating in the coming months and PMETs looking for a career switch, a better understanding of different startups, what working there is like, and what the startups are looking out for in candidates.
"We had enough of hearing misconceptions like "Let me quit my corporate job to join a startup and chill," says Co-founder Stephenie Pang. "So what we decided to do: Head into the startups, and collect stories about what it's really like to work there and what it takes to get hired."
Learn more about the Best Startups To Work At series: https://snip.ly/
