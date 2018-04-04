 
News By Tag
* Jobs
* Startups
* Career
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Islandwide
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

TalentTribe Asia Launches Best Startups To Work At Series

Shares Insider Stories and Recruitment Tips To Encourage Millennials To Consider A Career In Startups
 
 
TalentTribe _ Best Startups To Work At 01
TalentTribe _ Best Startups To Work At 01
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jobs
Startups
Career

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Islandwide - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Features

ISLANDWIDE, Singapore - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Home-grown startup TalentTribe Asia announces the launch of Best Startups To Work At series, featuring 30 startups in Singapore this March. The series aims to share insider stories and recruitment tips that help jobseekers – especially Millennial talents – better understand what working in a startup is like, and debunk misconceptions about startup life.

For the month of March, one startup feature will be released each day. Startups featured range across industries, from Technology (Grab, Airbnb, foodpanda, nuTonomy, 99.co, Evie.ai) to Media (SGAG, TheSmartLocal.com, Night Owl Cinematics, Sethlui.com, Gushcloud), to E-commerce (Shopee, Lazada, Fave, Reebonz), and more.

"Increasingly, more Millennial talents – fresh graduates, and first job leavers especially – are looking to explore a career in the startup world," says Co-founder Sharon Yeo. "What we commonly hear from young talents on what drives this is a desire for more autonomy and impact in their work or a hunger to get into the "next big thing" and avoid staying in a sunset industry or a role that may get displaced by technology."

Startups have gained increasingly spotlight as employers, with Singapore found to be No. 1 in the world for startup talent, and their creation of new jobs in growth sectors. This series will give job seekers, especially those graduating in the coming months and PMETs looking for a career switch, a better understanding of different startups, what working there is like, and what the startups are looking out for in candidates.

"We had enough of hearing misconceptions like "Let me quit my corporate job to join a startup and chill," says Co-founder Stephenie Pang. "So what we decided to do: Head into the startups, and collect stories about what it's really like to work there and what it takes to get hired."
Learn more about the Best Startups To Work At series: https://snip.ly/jv1o1

Media Contact
Sharon Yeo
Co-founder
sharon.yeo@talenttribe.asia
End
Source:
Email:***@talenttribe.asia
Posted By:***@talenttribe.asia Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share