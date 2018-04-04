 
News By Tag
* Engagement Ring
* Floyd & Green Jewelers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aiken
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Floyd and Green announces new Pray for Rain Media Partner, WRDW

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Engagement Ring
Floyd & Green Jewelers

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Aiken - South Carolina - US

AIKEN, S.C. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Floyd and Green, renowned Jewelers in Aiken, South Carolina, announces a new media partner, WRDW, for its innovative 'Pray for Rain' promotional campaign. The Pray for Rain program has been in effect since 2012 at Floyd and Green.

Pray for Rain is a promotional program for engaged couples. Couples who purchase their ring at Floyd and Green and register at least 30 days out from their wedding day have a chance to win up to $5,000 in store credit if it rains an inch or more in Aiken, SC from 7am-7pm the day of your wedding. The campaign has turned Aiken's temperamental weather into a reason for spreading cheer, with couples praying for, instead of against, rain on their wedding day. Rather than dampening their spirits, Floyd & Green Jewelers makes rain a reason to celebrate.

WRDW reports the rain totals each weekend and keeps a daily total on their website, making it easy for couples to track rainfall amounts on the day of their wedding.

Speaking about the Pray for Rain program, a representative of Floyd and Green Jewelers said, "Pray for Rain is our way of helping couples bring light into their wedding on an otherwise rainy day. We are excited to partner with WRDW as our Pray for Rain media partner. The partnership offers couples an exciting way to track the official rainfall totals as they walk down the aisle."

About Floyd and Green

Floyd & Green has been dedicated to the Aiken community for 25 years. The renowned family jeweler continually introduces new and exciting designer jewelry lines and luxury brand products. Floyd & Green offers a full line of merchandise including diamond jewelry and loose diamonds, diamond engagement rings and wedding bands, luxury watches and timepieces, and high fashion jewelry from today's hottest designers from around the world.

About WRDW

WRDW is an award-winning television station and news organization located in Augusta, Georgia, covering the Central Savannah River Area. It offers the best in news, entertainment, weather, sports, and investigative reporting. In addition to providing high-quality programming from both the CBS and NBC television networks, WRDW also provides programs from the CW, MyNetworkTV and AntennaTV networks.

WRDW-TV is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television and a is sister station to the NBC affiliate WAGT-CD (channel 26). Visit here: https://www.floydandgreen.com/

Contact
Floyd & Green Jewelers
***@floydandgreen.com
End
Source:
Email:***@floydandgreen.com
Tags:Engagement Ring, Floyd & Green Jewelers
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Aiken - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share