Floyd and Green announces new Pray for Rain Media Partner, WRDW
Pray for Rain is a promotional program for engaged couples. Couples who purchase their ring at Floyd and Green and register at least 30 days out from their wedding day have a chance to win up to $5,000 in store credit if it rains an inch or more in Aiken, SC from 7am-7pm the day of your wedding. The campaign has turned Aiken's temperamental weather into a reason for spreading cheer, with couples praying for, instead of against, rain on their wedding day. Rather than dampening their spirits, Floyd & Green Jewelers makes rain a reason to celebrate.
WRDW reports the rain totals each weekend and keeps a daily total on their website, making it easy for couples to track rainfall amounts on the day of their wedding.
Speaking about the Pray for Rain program, a representative of Floyd and Green Jewelers said, "Pray for Rain is our way of helping couples bring light into their wedding on an otherwise rainy day. We are excited to partner with WRDW as our Pray for Rain media partner. The partnership offers couples an exciting way to track the official rainfall totals as they walk down the aisle."
About Floyd and Green
Floyd & Green has been dedicated to the Aiken community for 25 years. The renowned family jeweler continually introduces new and exciting designer jewelry lines and luxury brand products. Floyd & Green offers a full line of merchandise including diamond jewelry and loose diamonds, diamond engagement rings and wedding bands, luxury watches and timepieces, and high fashion jewelry from today's hottest designers from around the world.
About WRDW
WRDW is an award-winning television station and news organization located in Augusta, Georgia, covering the Central Savannah River Area. It offers the best in news, entertainment, weather, sports, and investigative reporting. In addition to providing high-quality programming from both the CBS and NBC television networks, WRDW also provides programs from the CW, MyNetworkTV and AntennaTV networks.
WRDW-TV is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television and a is sister station to the NBC affiliate WAGT-CD (channel 26). Visit here: https://www.floydandgreen.com/
Floyd & Green Jewelers
