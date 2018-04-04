Unmish Celebrates World Autism Awareness day on 8th April, 2018 at ICCR, Kolkata,10:30am onward by staging POORNAM. 'POORNAM' conceptualized by Mrs Nita Diwan comprises 7 musical performances where they depicted how BLUE, autism colour

-- Dr. Shashi Panja - Social Welfare Minister along with Mr Sushil Goenka-MD-Emami Limited inaugurated the program with Mrs Nita Diwan Founder of Unmish and her son Nikunj DiwanRegular school and college students integrated with our children for the holistic portrayal of their combined abilities. Band performance by DHWANI BAND, music and dance, complemented with a short musical play will end with a ramp walk comprising of Eminent personalities from all walks of life will walk with our children. Some of the them are:-Ms. Alokananda Roy-Dancer, ReformerMr. Sourav Kothari- Arjuna Award winnerMs. Priti Patel-Manipuri Dancer & ChoreographerMs. Ramanjit Kaur- International Award winning Theatre and Film Actor and DirectorMs. Shamlu Dudeja -A Maths teacher and author of books, a revivalistMr. Sayantan Sarkar-DesignerMs.Jessica Gomes-Principal,Loreto House Entali.Ms. Garima Poddar-ChefMr Pradip Todi –IndustrialistMs Lata Bajoria-Social Activist.Ms Sharbari Datta-DesignerDr Vikas Kapoor- Orthopedic SurgeonMs Alka Jalan-Head Alka Jalan FoundationMs eNeena Singh-EducationistMrs Sudha kaul former director IICP Ms Bhawna Agarwal from Visa Steel, Mr John Rafi-Principal La Martiniere For Boys , Mrs Indrani Ganguly-Principal Loreto House Bowbazar, Mrs Kavneet Khullar- Akshar School,Mr. Pradip Agarwal CEO of Heritage school College to name a fewStudents from St Xaviers college, modern high school, La martiniere girls and girls, St. James Scool,Performed with children of UnmishAs Nita Diwan said At Unmish integration is not only preached but practiced too.Mrs Sharbari dutta felt overwhelmed, in her words she is 'AWAK'Mr Sushil Goenka said " It was one of the best program which I have attended in recent years. Special thanks to Ms Nita who works with children with full devotion. Keep it up.Products made in the vocational unit were on displayUnmish – centre for children is a non-profit organization based in Kolkata which started its journey in August 2009 working with children and young adults for development. It runs a school and provides therapies -Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Sensory Integration Therapy, Speech therapy, special education, dance and music therapy. It'swhere free orthosis are given to underprivileged children and- screening of school going children has won founder Nita Diwan many awards for her contribution to the society which includes The Asadharan Award, National PR day Award from PRSI for social activity. Stree Divas Award 2017 for her generous and resolute dedication towards the society.