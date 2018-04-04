News By Tag
TownSteel Inc. To Debut New Line Of High-Security Smart Electronic Locks at ISC West
International enterprise with major category-leading security products sold in over 20 countries will host contest and product unveiling at show April 11-13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
TownSteel Founder and Engineer Dennis Ma and team will host trade show guests in the booth and be available for media interviews during the show and by appointment pre- and post-show. Ma brings decades of commercial and government security expertise to the homes of modern consumers.
The new collection to debut at the show includes:
e-Elite 5000 Smart Cylindrical Electronic Lockwhich offers a low profile, programmable mechanism and sleek design for entry doors. The wireless lock offers more than 99 pin codes, 800 MIFARE RFID card/stickers per lock and includes a multi-functional mobile app.
e-Genius 5000 Smart Interconnect Lock offers a double locking feature with the ability to lock and unlock from inside or outside, mechanical key override and a 12-key illuminated touch keypad. Like the e-Elite, the e-Genius offers more than 99 pin codes, 800 MIFARE RFID card/stickers per lock and includes a multi-functional mobile app.
e-Smart 5000 Smart Deadbolt is programmable at the lock or through a mobile app system for residential homes or multi-housing facilities. With an illuminated keypad, but robust and unique motor design, the deadbolt is ANSI/BHMA A156.36 Grade 2 and NFPA fire coded certified.
Media interested in viewing the new line may contact the pre-ISC West contact above for remote and on-site interview opportunities with Dennis Ma, meet and greets and/or product demos and filming. Product images, spec sheets and a professional headshot of the founding engineer are also available upon request.
Contact
Pre-ISC West Media Contact
Charla Batey, MBA
***@tsadvertising.com
