April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Revolushn's Schubert Ola To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday April 11th, 2018

Revolushn's Schubert Ola will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live TV/Radio Show on Wednesday April 11th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarworld.com
 
 
Listed Under

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - April 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Schubert Ola will be a featured guest on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to World Premier Revolushn's new music video "Weird Little Mind" and discuss her art, career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Tune in to the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday April 11th to see the highly anticipated new music video "Weird Little Mind" by Revolushn.

Schubert Ola is an incredibly talented artist and musician. She is a member of the incredibly popular Psych Rock Band Revolushn, whose latest album "Further" has spawned several hits on the indie music charts. In the music world she is known as Schubert Ola...in the art world she is known as Olga Perry. However you know her, she is one incredibly talented woman.

Olga Perry's gift is art. It is a gift that has come by way of hard work. It is a gift that has come by way of a serious commitment. A gift that keeps giving.

Perry's style can be uniquely fanciful and romantic. Her work presents panoramas that are both exotic and inviting. The worlds she takes you to jump out at you from the canvas and become real. And like other imaginative thinkers she uses scientific logic to fuse intellect and vision to her art. She makes one want to hear the story behind the vision, to be a part of that place in time that is so beautifully presented.

Olga Perry's style can also be traditional and precise. The characters in her portrait work seem to be alive and ready to speak. The soulful expression she evokes from her subjects is coupled with true renaissance skill to produce works that go beyond capturing a likeness.

Perry lives and works in Northern California where her studio is located. It was there that she forsakes the (normal) world and became a full- time artist. Her natural abilities and her strong desire has led her to produce a powerful catalog of oil paintings as well as award winning sculptures. While she paints like a master you get the feeling that she is just beginning.

Olga Perry has the gift and she is sharing it with the world.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Olga Perry  and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large.

Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Olga Perry live on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY radio on Wednesday April 11th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Revolushn on twitter @revolushnband

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarsworld.com

The official site for w4cy radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star Show is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

Http://www.w4cy.com in wellington, florida

Http://www.hamiltonradio.net in trenton, new jersey

Http://www.k4hd.com los angeles, ca

Http://www.iheart.com/show/the-jimmy-star-show/

Http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

Http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

Https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

Https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

Https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

Https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

Http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

