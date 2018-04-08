Revolushn's Schubert Ola To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday April 11th, 2018

Revolushn's Schubert Ola will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live TV/Radio Show on Wednesday April 11th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarworld.com