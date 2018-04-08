 
News By Tag
* Arth, Ayurveda
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bengaluru
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Award Winning Arth Ayurveda Group Announces FREE Healthcare to Gold Medal Winners from India

 
BENGALURU, India - April 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Award Winning Bangalore based Arth Ayurveda Group, elated at the sterling performance of athletes at the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games, today announced FREE Healthcare, comprising Ayurveda therapies and treatments, to all the Gold Medal winners representing India at the Gold Coast Games.

Making the announcement, Arth Ayurveda's Award winning Ayurveda Entrepreneur & Practitioner Dr.Prashanth S. Acharya said the offer of FREE healthcare support to Gold Medal winners had a three-fold purpose. One, expressing Arth Ayurveda's gratitude to the athletes for making India proud and two, reinforcing Arth Ayurveda's support to the quest for excellence. "While I congratulate the Gold Medal winners and hope there are many more, Ayurveda cannot have better patrons than athletes who have excelled on the world stage and Arth Ayurveda, our own unique brand ambassadors," he said.

Third, Dr.Prashanth S. Acharya said the move was also an effort to further the cause of the ancient system of Indian medicine, Ayurveda.

Athletes have been requested to email Inquiries & requests to: doctor@arthworld.com. Appointments can also be booked online at www.arthworld.com

Contact
Kamal Gopinath,GM,Corporate Affairs, Arth Ayurveda
kamalgopinath@arthayurveda.com
+91 9620217809
End
Source:
Email:***@arthayurveda.com
Tags:Arth, Ayurveda
Industry:Health
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 08, 2018
Tejus Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share