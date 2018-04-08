News By Tag
Award Winning Arth Ayurveda Group Announces FREE Healthcare to Gold Medal Winners from India
Making the announcement, Arth Ayurveda's Award winning Ayurveda Entrepreneur & Practitioner Dr.Prashanth S. Acharya said the offer of FREE healthcare support to Gold Medal winners had a three-fold purpose. One, expressing Arth Ayurveda's gratitude to the athletes for making India proud and two, reinforcing Arth Ayurveda's support to the quest for excellence. "While I congratulate the Gold Medal winners and hope there are many more, Ayurveda cannot have better patrons than athletes who have excelled on the world stage and Arth Ayurveda, our own unique brand ambassadors,"
Third, Dr.Prashanth S. Acharya said the move was also an effort to further the cause of the ancient system of Indian medicine, Ayurveda.
Athletes have been requested to email Inquiries & requests to: doctor@arthworld.com. Appointments can also be booked online at www.arthworld.com
Contact
Kamal Gopinath,GM,Corporate Affairs, Arth Ayurveda
kamalgopinath@
+91 9620217809
Page Updated Last on: Apr 08, 2018