ShearShare Cofounder Honored as Dallas Business Journal 2018 Women in Technology
List Honors 26 Leaders That Are Making A Difference Through Technology At Their Workplaces
For the 5th annual Women in Technology Awards, the Dallas Business Journal will honor 26 leaders that are making a difference through technology at their workplaces.
Applied sciences, bioengineering, FXO IT financials – these women mastermind ways to keep their companies and organizations current and compliant while pushing for innovation that is efficient and intelligent.
Courtney Caldwell, ShearShare cofounder & COO, says, "This 2018 Women in Technology class is outstanding. I am humbled to have been included alongside such respected pillars within the tech community who push the boundaries of innovation everyday."
Three women within the 2018 Women in Technology class will receive the distinction of "Advocate." Robyn Brown of Bold Idea, Juliet Odima of S.T.E.A.M. Achievers, and Janell Straach of The University of Texas at Dallas have led with missional intent to advocate for technology fields, ensuring that future generations, and especially women, have access to tools and support required to succeed.
These 26 honorees hail from large public entities, like Kimberly-Clark Corporation and FedEx, to smart upstarts that meet a need, like ShearShare, Inc., spanning across an array of industries vital to North Texas. The challenges presented in these vastly different companies are met equally by diverse leadership styles and unique approaches to problem-solving.
You will have the chance to learn more about the 2018 Women in Technology Awards class at an afternoon reception on May 22 at the Westin Galleria. The awards event will feature President of Reliant and NRG Retail Elizabeth Killinger as a special guest in a fireside chat.
About ShearShare
ShearShare, Tech Co's 2016 Startup of the Year, is the first global marketplace that allows salon and barbershop owners to rent their excess suites and booths to licensed cosmetologists and barbers by the day. The ShearShare mobile platform gives owners a chance to make efficient use of their excess space by providing independent stylists short-term access based on a time and price that's convenient for them. Launched in September 2016 by Dr. Tye and Courtney Caldwell, ShearShare currently serves beauty and barbering professionals in more than 350 cities and 11 countries. For more information, visit ShearShare.com. To join the ShearShare community on Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/
About the Dallas Business Journal
Founded in 1977, the Dallas Business Journal is the leading source for local business news, research, and events in the DFW area. The Dallas Business Journal is a division of American City Business Journals, the country's largest publisher of business publications.
Contact
Denise Ryan, ShearShare
Eileen Kornmeyer, DBJ
***@shearshare.com
